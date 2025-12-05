The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Sports Journalist Pablo Torre and Instagram Comedian and "PE Guy" Johnny Hilbrant

Plus Jim calls out the fake peace prize FIFA gave Trump.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Pablo Torre's avatar
Jim Acosta
and
Pablo Torre
Dec 05, 2025

Thank you

Caro Henry
,
Mc Nelly Torres
,
Carol Johnston
,
Rick Kohut
,
Harshi Peiris, Ph.D.
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture