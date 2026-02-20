The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Steve Schmidt Slams Noem's Mile-High Plane Perks and Jim Blasts Trump's Dictator Banner.

Plus horrendous accounts from the notorious Dilley detention center.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Jim Acosta and Steve Schmidt
Feb 20, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Lisa Gonzalez, MC McDonald, PhD, Cat: Poli-Psych, Aaron Elson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steve Schmidt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

