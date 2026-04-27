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Tara Palmeri, Frank Figliuzzi, and Katie Phang
Plus Jim calls out Trump's violent rhetoric as he and Melania call for Jimmy Kimmel's firing.
Apr 27, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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