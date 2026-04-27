The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Tara Palmeri, Frank Figliuzzi, and Katie Phang

Plus Jim calls out Trump's violent rhetoric as he and Melania call for Jimmy Kimmel's firing.
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Jim Acosta, Frank Figliuzzi, Tara Palmeri, and Katie Phang
Apr 27, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Cat: Poli-Psych, Mark, LC - Silence is Complicity, Lisa N. Peterson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri and Frank Figliuzzi! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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