Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Tara Palmeri on New Epstein Victim Memoir Plus Joe Walsh on Trump Demolishing the White House
Jim takes us behind the scenes in his report on the giant hole at the White House.
Oct 21, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Joe Walsh
Tara Palmeri
Writes The Red Letter Subscribe
Recent Episodes