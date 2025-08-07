The Jim Acosta Show

Texas Dem Rep. Greg Casar on the GOP plan to steal congressional seats and Dem strategist Maria Cardona on Trump's Census madness.

Plus Jim suggests a new app for CEO's who want to kiss Trump's butt
Aug 07, 2025
