Thank you Tina Krall, Theresa Lease, Boca Joe, Bird Mama, Miss Myra, and many others for tuning into my live video with Maeve Reston! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
The Atlantic's David Frum and California Political Correspondent Maeve Reston
Plus Jim has the breaking news on the DOJ backing down on the weaponization fund.
Jim Acosta, Maeve Reston, and David Frum
Jun 02, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes