The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

The Atlantic's David Frum and California Political Correspondent Maeve Reston

Plus Jim has the breaking news on the DOJ backing down on the weaponization fund.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Maeve Reston's avatar
David Frum's avatar
Jim Acosta, Maeve Reston, and David Frum
Jun 02, 2026

Thank you Tina Krall, Theresa Lease, Boca Joe, Bird Mama, Miss Myra, and many others for tuning into my live video with Maeve Reston! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture