A lot of Americans may not be feeling the 1776 vibes on this 4th of July. But mark my words, a revolution is brewing in this country. And it will be fueled in large part by Donald Trump’s mind-boggling levels of corruption. Is there anybody in this country who is making out better than Trump these days? Unless you’re a tech bro or a private equity guy on Wall Street, the answer is unquestionably… no.

Trump and his new Air Force One, a gift from Qatar. White House photo

Less than a day after his latest financial disclosure documents became public, detailing the vast amount of money Trump has made since the start of his second term, he had the audacity to stand out in front of his new, $400 million Qatari-built Air Force One - a plane complete with an additional $400 million in taxpayer-funded enhancements that he plans to keep after leaving the presidency - and insist to reporters he hasn’t profited from his return to office. As for the jet, does anybody really believe that Trump’s new toy is going directly into a presidential museum? Tell us another one. Meanwhile, Trump conceded this week that, yes, he’s made some money. But just like everybody else, he huffed.

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“You know why I am profiting? Because the stock market is going up. Everybody is profiting. Do you own a 401k? How’s your 401k done? It’s about up 85%. Thank you President Trump,” Trump snarked to reporters Wednesday. (full exchange clipped by Aaron Rupar below)

First of all, stocks are doing well, but Trump is lying. The average 401k is not up 85%. ABC News reported earlier this week that the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 8.9% during the first six months of this year. The Nasdaq performed better, growing 12.5%. Perhaps Trump is looking at his own financial windfall.

Speaking of which, the New York Times has conducted a pretty exhaustive review of Trump’s financial disclosure form and found the president behaved like a contestant on a supermarket game show in 2025, frantically sweeping as many goodies into his cart as quickly as possible. His reported revenues soared from $622 million in 2024 to $2.2 billion in 2025. He made $636 million from Trump meme-coin sales alone, dwarfing what he hauled in at Mar-a-Lago and his Trump Doral golf course. He raked in an additional $799 million through his family’s crypto-currency firm, World Liberty Financial. Though that dollar figure hardly provides the full picture. As the Times reports, Trump’s financial disclosure does not account for the U.A.E.’s investment in World Liberty, a relationship that remains shrouded in mystery. As for the value of the crypto-coin created by World Liberty, $WLFI, it’s plummeted to just under 6 cents since its launch. Guess who got caught holding the bag? People who put their faith in Trump, of course. Former Obama auto czar Steve Rattner, a frequent guest on MSNOW’s “Morning Joe,” has been tweeting up a storm, breaking down how Trump and his family made out like bandits in crypto, while individual investors were taken for a ride. Those Trump-adoring investors lost billions while the First Family enriched themselves - by roughly the same insane amount of money. Check out Steve’s tweet below.

As an aside, that $TRUMP memecoin also dropped like a rock, from $74 dollars in January 2025 to less than two bucks, again screwing over his own cult followers. When he was pressed on his finances by reporters, Trump claimed that he leaves his investments to an outside team.

“I don’t get involved in my personal. I don’t talk to them. I don’t even speak to them,” Trump told the media Wednesday, in what was likely yet another lie, as the Times says he meets annually with his financial advisers. Trump Financial Disclosure

All of that is on top of Trump’s sketchy purchases of tech stocks while in office. According to a report from NOTUS in May, Trump bought millions of dollars in shares of such high-flying companies as NVIDIA and Meta in trades that “coincided with favorable regulatory decisions.” Trump’s sketchy stock trades

No, we are not in Kansas anymore, nor Georgia, where President Jimmy Carter once placed his peanut farm in a blind trust to avoid the appearance of impropriety. At the time, Carter had a net worth of about $800,000, literal peanuts when compared to Trump’s fleecing of the White House for his own personal gain.

Trump’s 927-plus financial filing even details the tens of millions of dollars he made in what amounted to extortion payments from ABC, CBS, Meta, and YouTube as part of those companies’ efforts to settle a raft of ridiculous lawsuits brought by the president. The sheer number of ways Trump has milked the presidency for profit is almost impossible to calculate by outside observers, which of course plays right into his grubby little hands.

“And that’s what Trump has been able to do. The audacity is so off the Richter scale, people aren’t even sure what’s going on,” historian Douglas Brinkley told me on my podcast this week. Brinkley on Trump corruption

Contrast Trump’s grift-o-rama jackpot with the amount of money Americans have had to fork over just in the form of higher gas prices since the war with Iran began. Brown University’s nifty real-time tracker of the total consumer burden of the Iran war put that figure at an astonishing $65 billion and growing as of midday Thursday. Brown Univ Energy Cost Tracker See graphic below.

Brown University Iran War energy cost tracker

The fact of the matter is Republican lawmakers in Congress have cleared the runway for Trump’s brazen corruption. Where are the investigations into Trump’s attempts to create a $1.8B slush fund for his supporters, and in particular, the part of that proposal which created immunity for he and his family against IRS audits? Wonder why they’d want that! This dereliction of legislative oversight duty resulted in the First Family’s insatiable greed going totally unchecked at a time when working Americans got the shaft. And that almost surely is a main driver in Trump’s tanking poll numbers, which now look a lot like the crowds at his state fair down on the National Mall. In a word, bleak. But his vanity projects, like his MAGA-coded “Freedom 250” bash do hammer home a good point - he is incompetent at just about everything but his own corruption.

Thin crowds at Trump’s Great American State Fair

All of which brings me to this. I was wrong about something. Last month, I urged my viewers and listeners to simply ignore Trump on July 4th and celebrate America’s independence without spending a moment thinking about the nation’s grifter-in-chief. But screw that. It’s pitchforks and torches time. Let’s get angry and start building the next American revolution. This country is due for its next reformist era in which working people are protected from a president who sees the White House as the best little whorehouse in D.C. This tired old king is getting a little too comfy on his crypto-gilded throne.