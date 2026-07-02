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Spot's avatar
Spot
11h

Release the Epstein Files. Today is deadline day.

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
11h

And lest we forget...anybody heard where "our" Venezuelan oil money is being held yet? What about the board of "piece " (as in he's taking his piece as usual)?

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