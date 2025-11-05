The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

THE BIG BLUE WAVE! With Larry Sabato plus Dave Aronberg on the Epstein Probe AND Authors Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis on Blockbuster Book "Injustice."

And Jim asks how it's going for those "bending the knee."
Jim Acosta's avatar
Dave Aronberg's avatar
Jim Acosta
and
Dave Aronberg
Nov 05, 2025

Thank you

Lev Parnas
,
Cash Flow Collective
,
Brian J Karem
,
Kelli Pryor
,
Christina Beck
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture