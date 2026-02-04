Donald Trump is becoming about as popular as his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein these days. He knows it. His aides and advisers know it. And his party knows it. The question is whether the American people will still have the ability to rely on the midterm election cycle to change the course of the nation. That’s because this nation’s authoritarian president, who only honors elections he wins, is now reloading a major weapon in his disinformation arsenal - the big lie. Once again pushing the bogus claim that U.S. voting is rife with fraud, primarily at the hands of Democratic election officials and undocumented immigrants, Trump is doubling down on his call for Republican leaders to seize control of the upcoming midterms. Given Trump’s history of inciting an insurrection on January 6th as part of his effort to overturn the 2020 election results, his return to the big lie represents a clear and present danger for our democracy.

“The federal government should get involved,” Trump said in the Oval Office Tuesday, baselessly claiming that such states as Michigan and Pennsylvania are incapable of running clean elections. “If they can’t count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over.”

Trump’s comments came one day after he told podcaster turned deputy FBI director turned podcaster Dan Bongino he wants Republican lawmakers in Congress to federalize state and local elections, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over,’” Trump suggested to Bongino. “We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many — 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

Asked about Trump’s comments to Bongino, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to clean up the remarks by insisting that the president was simply referring to pending legislation in Congress that would require proof of citizenship and I.D. to vote.

“What the president was referring to was the Save Act which is a huge, common-sense piece of legislation,” Leavitt said, just hours before being undercut by Trump’s comments in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon.

Leavitt is either lying or simply in denial of her boss’s true intentions. Just last month, Trump floated the idea of canceling the midterms altogether at a gathering of House Republicans at the Kennedy Center.

“How we have to even run against these people—I won’t say cancel the election, they should cancel the election, because the fake news would say, ‘He wants the elections canceled. He’s a dictator.’ They always call me a dictator,” Trump told GOP leaders.

Pressed on those remarks, Leavitt said at a White House press briefing that Trump was only kidding.

“The president was simply joking,” she told reporters.

In response to Trump’s comments about canceling the midterms, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s Secretary of State, who faced death threats after safeguarding the 2020 results and is now running for governor, told me the president is deadly serious. Benson said state election officials like herself are already making preparations to endure another round of the president’s intimidation tactics, as the votes are being counted in November.

“He cannot cancel the election,” Benson told me. “He can only make us doubt our own faith in them. And he’ll only succeed in that if we let him.”

We have seen this movie before. I was at the White House on January 6th and remember speaking with his own top officials, some of whom resigned in protest that day, as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. As longtime advisers told me in the run-up to the insurrection, Trump knew full well that he had been defeated by Joe Biden but that he had “lost it.” I remember standing outside the West Wing as a cadre of shady political operatives and other assorted characters, such as “My Pillow” king Mike Lindell, lined up to meet with Trump behind closed doors to explain their conspiracy theories outlining how Democrats had stolen the election. After spotting the pillow magnate at the White House, I spoke with Lindell on the phone for nearly an hour. His claims were, to put it mildly, an absolute fantasy. For weeks in late 2020, Trump and some of his aides mounted a high-pressure intimidation campaign aimed at coaxing local officials into overturning the will of the people in a slew of swing states. In one of those crucial battlegrounds, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger listened in shock as Trump demanded during a phone call that local officials find the votes he needed to win. That call came just days before the violence at the Capitol.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump infamously said. “Because we won the state.” Trump call with GA officials

Imagine how those same state officials in Georgia felt last week, when FBI agents and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard descended on Fulton County to carry out a search of that local government’s election center where truckloads of ballots were seized by the bureau. According to the New York Times, Gabbard put agents on the phone with Trump who thanked the FBI for its work. Gabbard, FBI raid GA election office

Asked about Trump’s latest anti-democratic musings about torpedoing American democracy, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, whose party currently holds a razor-thin majority, sounded sympathetic to the president’s complaints about non-existent widespread voter fraud.

“We had three Republican candidates who were ahead on Election Day in last cycle, and every time a new tranche of ballots came in they just magically whittled away until their leads were lost,” Johnson said. “It looks on its face to be fraudulent. Can I prove that? No.”

All of these lies have been debunked repeatedly. Johnson is simply acting as Trump’s lackey in Congress. Just last fall, the speaker delayed the swearing in of Arizona congresswoman Adelita Grijalva for seven weeks, after the democrat won a special election to fill the House seat vacated by her late father. Grijalva finally filed a federal lawsuit against Johnson and accused the speaker of stalling to prevent the release of the Epstein Files.

Just as during Trump’s failed attempt to overturn the election results of 2020, he will again count on Republican support to thwart the will of the voters in 2026, should a blue tsunami materialize as expected. Trump has groused that he is likely to be impeached for a third time and be subjected to intense congressional scrutiny under a Democratic majority in the House. He is well aware that his corrupt and violent return to power is facing a reckoning. A voter revolt is building. History has shown Trump will do anything to prevent that from happening. Thankfully, under the constitution, the states run America’s elections, not the federal government. Though it should be noted that Trump’s support for this nation’s founding document is sounding more conditional by the day.

“The president believes in the United States Constitution, however he believes there has obviously been a lot of fraud and irregularities that have taken place in America’s elections,” Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

The word “however” is doing a lot of work there. It is always is in Trump-world.