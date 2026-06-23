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Jane's avatar
Jane
6hEdited

These are brilliant and so so so funny! “All the President’s Algae.” - “The Big Slime!” - Slime-Time

LOLOLOL - AND - why do we have to look at those fukking tarps at the Kennedy Center!???? How is that legal??

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Pauline Browne's avatar
Pauline Browne
6h

To say he is sick is an understatement!

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