The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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The Crew is Back Together; Jim Joins Katie Phang, Joy Reid, and Wajahat Ali to Dish on the State of the White House Correspondents Dinner

Plus Jim reveals his thoughts on media and where we go from here
Jim Acosta's avatar
Joy-Ann Reid's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Jim Acosta, Joy-Ann Reid, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, and Katie Phang
Apr 25, 2026

Thank you Caroline Henry, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Caro Henry, Sarene Leeds, Grace Alexandra Hayden, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Joy-Ann Reid! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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