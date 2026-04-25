Thank you Caroline Henry, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Caro Henry, Sarene Leeds, Grace Alexandra Hayden, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Joy-Ann Reid! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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The Crew is Back Together; Jim Joins Katie Phang, Joy Reid, and Wajahat Ali to Dish on the State of the White House Correspondents Dinner
Plus Jim reveals his thoughts on media and where we go from here
Apr 25, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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