Thank you Kait Justice, Mandy Ohman, Christina Beck, Elaine Cimino, Soso's World, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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THE CREW IS BACK! With Katie Phang, Joy Reid, and Wajahat Ali
The Crew breaks down Epstein news, 60 Minutes firings, White House cage match plans, and more.
May 29, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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