The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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THE CREW IS BACK! With Katie Phang, Joy Reid, and Wajahat Ali

The Crew breaks down Epstein news, 60 Minutes firings, White House cage match plans, and more.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Joy-Ann Reid's avatar
Jim Acosta, Katie Phang, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, and Joy-Ann Reid
May 29, 2026

Thank you Kait Justice, Mandy Ohman, Christina Beck, Elaine Cimino, Soso's World, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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