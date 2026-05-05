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My Appearance on Wajahat Ali's Show, "The Left Hook" on the Problems Plaguing Corporate Media
Our discussion about the Paramount-WBD merger, Tucker's rebrand, and more.
May 05, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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