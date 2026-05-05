The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

My Appearance on Wajahat Ali's Show, "The Left Hook" on the Problems Plaguing Corporate Media

Our discussion about the Paramount-WBD merger, Tucker's rebrand, and more.
Jim Acosta's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Jim Acosta and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
May 05, 2026
Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture