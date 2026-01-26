In the moments after the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend, the truth immediately came under assault. Senior government officials quickly peddled the lie that Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs, was a domestic terrorist bent on carrying out mass carnage. Those lies, and the lying liars who told them, were exposed as frauds by the multiple eyewitness videos that captured what really happened - Alex Pretti was murdered by federal officers.

Government murder victim Alex Pretti

People around the world could simply look at the phones in horror to witness how masked federal agents unloaded their weapons on Pretti, as he attempted to help a fellow protester escape the grip of violent officers. Unfortunately, many of those same news consumers later clicked on press reports that tiptoed around the truth. Several major U.S. news organizations chose to frame their stories through a “both-sides” lens, as if the facts were somehow in doubt. This was how the New York Times characterized the White House response to the killing: “How the Trump Administration Rushed to Judgment in Minneapolis Shooting - The administration was in a race to control the narrative around the killing of Alex Pretti, even as videos emerged that contradicted the government’s account.” NYT framing of WH response to Pretti killing

NYT headline on WH lies about Pretti killing

The Wall Street Journal ran a headline that skirted around the administration’s lies as well: “Videos Contradict U.S. Account of Minneapolis Shooting by Federal Agents.”

WSJ headline on Pretti killing

Let’s be clear. There wasn’t a “rush to judgment,” as the Times put it. There were lies. Lie after lie after lie. The videos from the scene did more than just “contradict” the government account of what occurred, as the Journal described it. The reality is that the eyewitness footage revealed that the administration was flat out lying to the public. Our eyes and ears told us what happened. Too many news reports simply chose not to reflect that.

The truth is top administration officials have been lying ever since Pretti’s murder. Not surprisingly, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller raced to flood the social media cesspool on X with outright fantasies about Pretti being an “assassin” and a “domestic terrorist.” Make no mistake, those blatant lies had a purpose. They were aimed at whipping MAGA influencers into a frenzy and supercharge a false narrative that, Miller hoped, would become impervious to the truth.

“An assassin tried to murder federal agents and this is your response,” deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller tweeted about the killing, in response to a social media post Senator Chris Murphy, D-CT.

“A domestic terrorist tried to assassinate federal law enforcement and this is your response? You and the state’s entire Democrat leadership team have been flaming the flames of insurrection for the singular purpose of stopping the deportation of illegals who invaded the country,” Miller said in a separate tweet, with more than 8 million views, aimed at Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN.

Politico headline on Pretti killing

America’s major news organizations had a duty to call out those lies over the weekend. For the most part, that just did not happen. Politico ran a headline stating that there was a “battle over the truth” between federal and state officials. No, that’s not it either. Federal officials, like Miller, were lying. Full stop. Politico needed to say that. And, Miller was hardly alone in gaslighting the public.

“This looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lied at a news conference in the hours following the shooting.

“This is a violent riot when you have someone showing up with weapons and using them to assault law enforcement officers,'“ she said, in another blatant lie.

Of course, the videos from the scene made it perfectly clear that Pretti, who had a legal permit to carry a firearm, never used his “weapons” to “assault law enforcement officers,” as Noem lied. She was just lying.

Now, it should be said that some of these same news organizations were performing a public service in publishing reports that analyzed the video, frame by frame, from the scene of Pretti’s murder. Those accounts were, no doubt, extremely helpful in debunking the administration’s lies. But these reports were, at times, overshadowed by headlines and narratives that appeared to be fearful of a perpetually online White House that was almost certainly on the hunt for unflattering news accounts. The American people deserve better than this. Editors for U.S. press outlets had better locate their spines, and fast, as all of this is going to get much worse.

If our country’s so-called leading journalists are searching for an example of some press courage, then look no further than my colleagues in independent media, Nick Valencia and Maritsa Georgiou, as well as the dozens of their colleagues who braved some brutal Minneapolis elements to report from the scene of Pretti’s killing. Outlets like “Dropsite News” were invaluable in providing minute-by-minute updates on the aftermath of the shooting.

Nick Valencia reporting from Minneapolis

For example, the Drudge Report featured a photo of a separate incident in Minneapolis over the weekend, during which federal agents drew their weapons on protesters and members of the press. That’s Valencia on the left.

This is what gutsy journalism is all about. We could use more of it.