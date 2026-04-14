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KATIE FULLER, PhD's avatar
KATIE FULLER, PhD
10h

This line is everything: "Trump figures, he can turn fact into fertilizer." May it be written into the history books of the future!!

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Linda (Evanston IL)'s avatar
Linda (Evanston IL)
10h

My husband is an ER doctor. He sees family members, paramedics, and even police officers bringing people who are seriously in to dementia to ER. When are the members of the House and Senate going to finally WAKE UP and begin impeachment and conviction proceedings? The whole world is watching!

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