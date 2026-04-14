Donald Trump has reached the stage of his life when he just does not care what people think anymore. Despite the ravings of one of his chief strategists, Steve Bannon, Trump is term-limited. He could run again. But he cannot win again. Trump is well aware of how historians will view his presidency. Therefore, Trump has entered the phase of his life, and his time in office, where he thinks he can start wars in the Middle East and build monuments in his honor without a care in the world who it harms or which laws are broken. It doesn’t matter, metaphorically speaking, if he dirties his diapers or leaves a mess on the floor. Someone, he imagines, will eventually clean it up. What about death? The greatest term limit of them all! Matters not. Trump has confided to the press that he will likely not make it to Heaven.

Enter the Great Betrayer. Trump, it appears, has taken up the awesome task of communicating to key segments of the MAGA base exactly what he thinks of them. Could it be his cognitive decline, some combination of psychological dysfunctions, or simply his actual disdain for millions of his supporters that is actually driving this phenomenon? Yes, yes, and yes. It could be a mix of all of the above. But something is certainly compelling Trump to embarrass, mock, and even betray the Trumpiest of the Trumpians.

Just ask arguably his most ardent defender on Capitol Hill, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who eventually became “Marjorie Traitor Brown” in Trump’s eyes. Because “Greene turns Brown under stress,” as Trump said about the former congresswoman who blew the whistle on the president’s efforts to hide the Epstein Files from the public.

Late last week, he banished his biggest MAGA-phones in the world of podcasting, another key pillar of the Trump base, when he blasted Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS” and the “opposite of MAGA.” Carlson carried the banner of the America First wing of MAGA. Kelly, another former Fox News host, had once tangled with Trump only to campaign on his behalf of the then disgraced ex-president during the 2024 campaign. Along with Owens and Jones, they each represent huge swaths of the far-right fringe of the party. And yet, under the bus they went. What was their crime? They dared to call out Trump for his hypocrisy in launching a war of choice in the Middle East in spite of his promises to do the opposite - for years. Yep, the anti-war flank of MAGA got punk’d too.

The Great Betrayer, however, is far from finished. Not even close. Which brings us to the Christian Conservative movement - the same voting bloc that seeks to place “The Ten Commandments” in public schools while supporting a president who, late Sunday, posted a Christ-like image of himself on his Truth Social account. Though Trump claimed Monday he thought he was tweeting out an image of a more earthly healer.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross,” Trump laughably lied to reporters.

If Jesus could turn water into wine, Trump figures, he can turn fact into fertilizer. Despite that forked-tongue denial, Trump has routinely embarrassed some of his most passionate faith-based supporters. And even after Trump’s gambits to sell his own version of the Holy Bible, and his repeated failed attempts to explain to interviewers which parts of the Good Book are his favorite, the Religious Right keeps coming back for more. Of course, social conservatives long ago traded away their sense of outrage in exchange for realizing such long-sought policy goals as banning abortion. Catholics in America flocked to Trump in support of overturning Roe, only to find the leading figures of their church, most notably Pope Leo, the targets of crass political attacks that were once unthinkable in American political life. Another norm shattered by Trump. But his positioning himself as a divine figure obviously touched a nerve in the powerful Christian Conservative corner of the MAGA base. Unlike countless other offensive Truth Social posts, Trump deleted this one. Was it because the man seen receiving Trump’s healing touch looked a little too much like Jeffrey Epstein? Who knows.

Still, it is as clear as a bolt of lightening that the Great Betrayer is only beginning to bare what’s left of his soul. Which segment of the MAGA base will he turn on next? It would require some divine intervention to reveal that one. Heaven help us.