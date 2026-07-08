The JAMM Brutal Call-Out Edition: Hunter Mocks Trump — Scott Jennings Gets Put On Spot
You Almost Feel Bad For Them.
It’s another day ending in “Y” and a new edition of the Jim Acosta Morning Memo, leading off with a pair of brutal callouts that are driving news this Wednesday morning.
Hunter Biden Calls Trump Out In Advance: We will have lots more to come from our epic 2-hour Hunter Biden exclusive, but there was one moment that became newsworthy hours later.
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The publisher of the “Where’s Hunter?” Substack called Trump out for ending the Iran War 41 times at last count, joking that he truly deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for the feat.
Several hours later, Trump sleepily (another Hunter callout) declared the Iran ceasefire terminated as he winds down his embarrassing NATO trip.
Scott Jennings Gets Sad On-Air Dare: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been the subject of newsy speculation over his weeks-long absence from any proof-of-life appearances. August 3 is the deadline at which a McConnell exit would not trigger a special election.
Along came Jennings to claim he totally had a phone call with his fellow living human Mitch.
Kasie Hunt put Jennings on the spot by asking him “Do you think he'd be willing to call in to the show? Could we get him on the phone now?”
It’s sad that Jennings’s own colleagues have so little trust in him that they’d do a stealth call-out like that. Kasie knew Jennings wasn’t gonna dial Mitch up; it was a power move to make him look stupid.
Oil Prices After Trump’s Iran Fail: Oil futures spiked Wednesday morning after Trump’s drowsy assessment (see above) that the ceasefire is dead. We’ll all be following that development today.
Platner Campaign Deathwatch Is In Stoppage Time: Graham Platner is still not dropping out, even after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivered the double-tap.
It turns out the campaign’s corpse is trying to strong-arm Maine Democrats into letting them pick a new nominee, according to Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson:
Unfortunately, Graham Platner’s team has repeatedly reached out to us in an attempt to put their thumb on the scale of determining our next Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate. We have also reiterated [our commitment to a fair process so Democrats] in Maine can focus on defeating Susan Collins this November, as soon as Graham Platner formally withdraws from this race.
Spanish Lulla-Don’t-Buy — More Trump NATO Foolery: He threatened to end all trade with Spain. Ay caramba. (via Aaron Rupar):
Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. Cut off all trade with Spain, please. Including visits. We don't want anything to do. They're hopeless. Bad people.
FIFA Madness (That’s a Reefer Madness Reference): Pablo Torre will be joining us to chop it up over the World Cup and Trump’s Red Card Fail.
Andrew Bates Incoming!: The ex-Biden spox will be on hand to deliver his sharp analysis of the big political news — Platner, Where’s Mitch?, Trump’s misadventures here and at the NATO summit, and much more.
Faster Than a Speeding Bullshit (That’s an OG Superman Reference): We’ll welcome Molly Jong-Fast for sizzling commentary.
The Turkey is Still in Turkey: Here’s Trump’s schedule for today.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026
Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Crew: ABC
Secondary TV Corr: OAN
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Politico
Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters
Radio: NPR
In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: HuffPost
Secondary Print: Newsweek
Radio: iHeartMedia
New Media: Frontlines
TRT:
9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time
8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time
Ankara, Turkey
Closed Press
10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the Secretary General of NATO
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Closed Press
10:50 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Welcome and NATO Family Photo
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Restricted Pool
11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a NATO Leaders' Working Session
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Restricted Pool
2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of Ukraine
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Closed Press
3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Closed Press
4:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Pre-Credentialed Media
THE PRESIDENT departs Ankara, Turkey en route the White House
Ankara, Turkey
Out-of-Town Travel Pool
THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House
The White House
Out-of-Town Travel Pool
We’ll see you this afternoon with Pablo, Andrew, and Molly.
In the meantime, let’s JAMM!
The Jim Acosta Show is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I loved how lying sycophant Jennings, then Thune and others all came out around the same time saying they had a 20 min. call with McConnell and all talked about pretty much the same things, please, do they actually think people will believe that obvious bullshit lol
Memorable Homily at Sunday Mass on this past 4th of July Holiday Weekend ~ Hope Remains Alive
The Priest celebrant began his homily on Sunday describing his God inspired journey into retirement this year, having extended it one year after becoming eligible. He had been dealing with a bad knee (bone-on-bone) for several years, which he said was possible due to the miraculous cortisone drug. Then, early last Fall during a SIC morning walkabout with his beloved Irish Setter, he suffered a fall that tore the meniscus cartilage in his other knee. Sealing his retirement decision.
Throughout his lengthy recovery ❤️🩹 from the two surgeries to repair the meniscus in his one knee and to replace the other, Father was assisted daily by a wonderful nurse. As he came to know her, he learned that she had escaped Haiti to the USA a number of years’ ago under Temporary Protective Status after several of her relatives were murdered and her house was burned down by rampant, out-of-control marauding gangs. Father inspired by the nurse’s depth of character, lightness of spirit and strength of faith commitment, one day inquired about her secret to life ~ confiding to her that he was doubting his own capacity to overcome the darkness she had suffered.
Her answer was ~ Father, as you know well after all your years’ in service of Christ’s flock, “LIFE IS HARD, BUT GOD IS GOOD”.
🙏❤️🩹🇺🇸🌎🌍🌏
Postscript:
Father’s booming voice cracked-a-bit and his eyes’ moistened as he spoke the Haitian nurse’s answer to his query.