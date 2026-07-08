It’s another day ending in “Y” and a new edition of the Jim Acosta Morning Memo, leading off with a pair of brutal callouts that are driving news this Wednesday morning.

Hunter Biden Calls Trump Out In Advance: We will have lots more to come from our epic 2-hour Hunter Biden exclusive, but there was one moment that became newsworthy hours later.

The publisher of the “Where’s Hunter?” Substack called Trump out for ending the Iran War 41 times at last count, joking that he truly deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for the feat.

Several hours later, Trump sleepily (another Hunter callout) declared the Iran ceasefire terminated as he winds down his embarrassing NATO trip.

Scott Jennings Gets Sad On-Air Dare: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been the subject of newsy speculation over his weeks-long absence from any proof-of-life appearances. August 3 is the deadline at which a McConnell exit would not trigger a special election.

Along came Jennings to claim he totally had a phone call with his fellow living human Mitch.

Kasie Hunt put Jennings on the spot by asking him “Do you think he'd be willing to call in to the show? Could we get him on the phone now?”

It’s sad that Jennings’s own colleagues have so little trust in him that they’d do a stealth call-out like that. Kasie knew Jennings wasn’t gonna dial Mitch up; it was a power move to make him look stupid.

Oil Prices After Trump’s Iran Fail: Oil futures spiked Wednesday morning after Trump’s drowsy assessment (see above) that the ceasefire is dead. We’ll all be following that development today.

Platner Campaign Deathwatch Is In Stoppage Time: Graham Platner is still not dropping out, even after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivered the double-tap.

It turns out the campaign’s corpse is trying to strong-arm Maine Democrats into letting them pick a new nominee, according to Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson:

Unfortunately, Graham Platner’s team has repeatedly reached out to us in an attempt to put their thumb on the scale of determining our next Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate. We have also reiterated [our commitment to a fair process so Democrats] in Maine can focus on defeating Susan Collins this November, as soon as Graham Platner formally withdraws from this race.

Spanish Lulla-Don’t-Buy — More Trump NATO Foolery: He threatened to end all trade with Spain. Ay caramba. (via Aaron Rupar):

Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. Cut off all trade with Spain, please. Including visits. We don't want anything to do. They're hopeless. Bad people.

FIFA Madness (That’s a Reefer Madness Reference): Pablo Torre will be joining us to chop it up over the World Cup and Trump’s Red Card Fail.

Andrew Bates Incoming!: The ex-Biden spox will be on hand to deliver his sharp analysis of the big political news — Platner, Where’s Mitch?, Trump’s misadventures here and at the NATO summit, and much more.

Faster Than a Speeding Bullshit (That’s an OG Superman Reference): We’ll welcome Molly Jong-Fast for sizzling commentary.

The Turkey is Still in Turkey: Here’s Trump’s schedule for today.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: HuffPost

Secondary Print: Newsweek

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Frontlines



TRT:

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Ankara, Turkey

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the Secretary General of NATO

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



10:50 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Welcome and NATO Family Photo

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Restricted Pool



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a NATO Leaders' Working Session

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Restricted Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of Ukraine

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



4:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Ankara, Turkey en route the White House

Ankara, Turkey

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

We’ll see you this afternoon with Pablo, Andrew, and Molly.

In the meantime, let’s JAMM!