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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
2h

I loved how lying sycophant Jennings, then Thune and others all came out around the same time saying they had a 20 min. call with McConnell and all talked about pretty much the same things, please, do they actually think people will believe that obvious bullshit lol

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Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
2h

Memorable Homily at Sunday Mass on this past 4th of July Holiday Weekend ~ Hope Remains Alive

The Priest celebrant began his homily on Sunday describing his God inspired journey into retirement this year, having extended it one year after becoming eligible.  He had been dealing with a bad knee (bone-on-bone) for several years, which he said was possible due to the miraculous cortisone drug.  Then, early last Fall during a  SIC morning walkabout with his beloved Irish Setter, he suffered a fall that tore the meniscus cartilage in his other knee. Sealing his retirement decision.

Throughout his lengthy recovery ❤️‍🩹 from the two surgeries to repair the meniscus in his one knee and to replace the other, Father was assisted daily by a wonderful nurse.  As he came to know her, he learned that she had escaped Haiti to the USA a number of years’ ago under Temporary Protective Status after several of her relatives were murdered and her house was burned down by rampant, out-of-control marauding gangs.  Father inspired by the nurse’s depth of character, lightness of spirit and strength of faith commitment, one day inquired about her secret to life ~  confiding to her that he was doubting his own capacity to overcome the darkness she had suffered.

Her answer was ~ Father, as you know well after all your years’ in service of Christ’s flock, “LIFE IS HARD, BUT GOD IS GOOD”.

🙏❤️‍🩹🇺🇸🌎🌍🌏

Postscript:

Father’s booming voice cracked-a-bit and his eyes’ moistened as he spoke the Haitian nurse’s answer to his query.

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