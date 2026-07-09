Time for some JAMM with your toast. Let’s dive right in with the bites that are driving the news — or should be.

Bomb, Bomb Iran: Hours after Hunter Biden roasted Trump for ending the Iran war 41 times, Trump started bombing Iran again — and Iran fired missiles into Jordanian airspace.

In Turkey, Trump kept insisting “Oil is down” but no.

“Iran Just Called”: Sure, Jan.

Ex-Trump WH Lawyer Drops Blistering Blanche Bomb: Our friend Mr. Cobb and 1200 of his friends in the former DOJ/FBI community have released a scathing letter in opposition to acting AG Todd Blanche getting the gig permanently.

“The Senate which has confirmed Hegseth, RFK JR, Kash Patel and countless other unqualified and unscrupulous Trump nominees must not again sacrifice its integrity by confirming someone as antithetical to the RULE OF LAW and as clearly anti-Constitution as Blanche!” Cobb wrote on his Sub.

Graham Platner Makes It Weird: On Wednesday night, Platner finally dropped out of the Maine race for US Senate, clearing the way for Democrats to throw someone new at Sen, Susan Collins (R-ME).

But he did it with an excruciating ELEVEN-MINUTE direct-to-camera video shot on his back deck. It was like Sideshow Bob stepping on rakes for 11 minutes while complaining about how the powerful rakes were forcing him out.

Now, the state Democrats have announced plans for a 600-person nominating convention with a July 27 deadline.

OF COURSE Trump Defends Platner And Attacks Women: “It’s really a question of whether or not you believe the woman. A lot of people say big falsehoods.”

Trump’s Gaffes Barely A Blip For Media: After Trump gaffed his way through a NATO trip that included a rant about the “Islamic Republic Of Japan,” there were only a handful of mentions on the news channels — half a dozen or so on MS NOW and CNN, and zero on Fox News.

Somewhere, Hunter Biden is shaking his goddam head because if President Joe Biden spoke a comma out of place, the media would hound Democrats for a week.

What In The Welfare Queen F*ck Is Trump’s VP Doing?: