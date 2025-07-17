The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
68
143

The latest on the Epstein Files with Steve Schmidt Tara Setmayer and Nick Valencia

Valencia reports from farm where migrant workers are living in fear in California.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Tara Setmayer's avatar
Nick Valencia's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Steve Schmidt
,
Tara Setmayer
, and
Nick Valencia
Jul 17, 2025
68
143
Share
Transcript

Thank you

God
,
J Dziak
,
Kristin Lehrer
,
Dianne Mize
,
Amy McGrath
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Nick Valencia
,
Tara Setmayer
, and
Steve Schmidt
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture