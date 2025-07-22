The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
112
112

The Latest on the Epstein Scandal with NY Governor Kathy Hochul, Olivia Troye and Miles Taylor

Jim asks why Trump's former defense lawyer is going to visit Maxwell in prison. Come on!
Jim Acosta's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
Miles Taylor's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Olivia of Troye
, and
Miles Taylor
Jul 22, 2025
112
112
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Ramona Grigg
,
Dianne Mize
,
Kevin McSpadden
,
Jena Ball
,
Christina Beck
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture