The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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The Latest on Trump's Reflecting Pool Lies. Our Conversation with Keith Edwards and Sharon McMahon

Plus Jim calls out Trump for forcing the ladies at "The View" to fight for their jobs.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Keith Edwards's avatar
Sharon McMahon's avatar
Jim Acosta, Keith Edwards, and Sharon McMahon
Jun 23, 2026

Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Marissa Levine, Jason Gael, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, CO, and many others for tuning into my live video with Keith Edwards and Sharon McMahon! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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