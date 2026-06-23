Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Marissa Levine, Jason Gael, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, CO, and many others for tuning into my live video with Keith Edwards and Sharon McMahon! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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The Latest on Trump's Reflecting Pool Lies. Our Conversation with Keith Edwards and Sharon McMahon
Plus Jim calls out Trump for forcing the ladies at "The View" to fight for their jobs.
Jun 23, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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