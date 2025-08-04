Back during his first term as president, I described Trump as the “Lord of the Lies.” From his whoppers on Covid to his dangerous lies about the 2020 election, Trump had proven himself the Babe Ruth of bullshitters. This time around, Trump has resumed his attacks on objective facts and common truths in America. If he makes it to the end of his term, he will almost certainly surpass his shameful 2017-2021 tally of exaggerations, half-truths and outright lies.

Lest we forget, the Washington Post offered this headline in late January, 2021: “Trump made 30,573 false or misleading claims as president. Nearly half came in his final year.” Wash Post Fact-Checker on first Trump term

As was the case during his first administration, Trump’s assault on reality relies on his enablers echoing his preposterous fabrications. So, it was painful watching Trump’s top economic advisers spinning like toddlers with silly string, as they often do, stumbling through routine interviews on the Sunday talk show circuit, incapable of explaining the inexplicable.

On Friday, Trump had fired the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, claiming the latest unemployment numbers were “rigged.” That may sound like small ball to the Fox News crowd. But in the real world, the entire global economy relies on the veracity of such data to formulate policy and assess the stability of U.S. financial markets. And yet, administration officials from the White House National Economic Council to the Labor Department were forced to regurgitate Trump’s lies.

One particularly appalling moment stood out on NBC’s “Meet the Press” where host Kristen Welker asked National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, who’s been bandied about as a potential successor to Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve, whether he could offer any proof to back up Trump’s ridiculous claims.

“The evidence is that there have been a bunch of revisions,” Hassett told Welker.

“But hard evidence?” she pressed.

“The revisions are hard evidence,” Hassett replied. Hassett on Meet the Press

As Aaron Rupar noted on X, that’s not hard evidence. Something Hassett knows. But he has to lie regardless. Hassett is well aware the audience of one is probably watching. He’s always watching.

Truth be damned? Yes, of course. The truth is always damned in Trumpworld.

A veteran of Trump’s first administration, Hassett can obviously recall what became of that “OG,” all-star team of dissemblers. Kellyanne Conway coined the term, “alternative facts.” Though she insisted to me for my book that she meant to say something else. And as I occasionally noted, the problem for Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, was not that Melissa McCarthy had become “Spicey.” It was that Spicer had become Melissa McCarthy’s podium pounding, super-soaker wielding caricature.

In a Monday morning rant on Truth Social, Trump tried to link the latest jobs numbers to his loss in the 2020 election.

“Last weeks Job’s Report was RIGGED, just like the numbers prior to the Presidential Election were Rigged,” he ranted. “That’s why, in both cases, there was massive, record setting revisions, in favor of the Radical Left Democrats. Those big adjustments were made to cover up, and level out, the FAKE political numbers that were CONCOCTED in order to make a great Republican Success look less stellar!!! I will pick an exceptional replacement.”

Note “Rigged” is both capitalized and in ALL CAPS. Must his lies be this sloppy? I digress. But in Trump’s warped world view, jobs numbers are like election results. They are only to be trusted when they are in his favor.

Over the weekend, Trump engaged in more magical thinking, explaining to reporters how his administration has managed to slash drug prices in the U.S. by more than 1000 percent. Which means American should be racing to their mailboxes, as there should be massive checks arriving any moment now from the federal government.

“We’ve cut drug prices by 1200, 1300, 1400, 1500 percent. I don’t mean 50 percent. I mean 1400, 1500 percent,” Trump told the press. (thanks again to

for his amazing work clipping videos on X)

Reminds me of the scene in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” in which “reporter” Brian Fantana trots out his favorite cologne, bragging to Burgundy that “60% of the time it works every time.”

“That doesn’t make sense,” Burgundy replies.

Neither does it make sense that the Smithsonian recently removed mentions of Trump’s impeachments from a display on presidential scandals at the National Museum of American History. Though museum officials maintain the references will be restored. Of course, only after their own shameful actions were exposed by the Washington Post.

“That display — a glass case dominated by a file cabinet damaged in the Watergate break-in — says that ‘only three presidents have seriously faced removal’: Andrew Johnson, Richard M. Nixon and Bill Clinton,” the Post reported.

That’s not even remotely true. One of Trump’s two impeachments centered around his incitement of an insurrection to overturn the 2020 election results. The resulting impeachment proceedings failed to succeed, in large part because then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to openly seek the needed Republican votes to convict Trump and potentially bar him from the presidency permanently. Had McConnell done so, Trump might well have been the first president to be impeached and convicted, thus making the Smithsonian’s own whitewashing efforts an outright lie. Trump Impeachment Mentions Removed at Smithsonian

There is a through-line between Trump’s attacks on the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the gaslighting at the Smithsonian and even GOP efforts to destroy public broadcasting. It’s the systematic destruction of the truth, all to please the Dear Leader. Back during Trump’s first term, one of his longtime advisers insisted to me, “the truth is a moving target.” This line of thinking is at the heart of what I’ve observed to be a coping mechanism for many in Trumpworld. Everybody lies, they believe, so why shouldn’t they.

The problem for Trump’s enablers is that the president is quite likely a pathological liar. For people, who lack that pathology, it is hard to keep up. Spinning alternative facts can be exhausting. And it is next to impossible to divert the public’s attention from the larger reality hanging over this truth-averse president. He recently moved Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend of a pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein to a minimum security prison just as his own officials are reportedly negotiating a pardon. Such a pardon of a convicted sex trafficker would be a monstrous betrayal of historic proportions.

There are no lies that can change that reality. It’s the “Lord of the Lies,” and his enabling liars, who will be damned.