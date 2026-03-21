ICYMI - Here is my testimony before the spotlight hearing convened by Sen. Adam Schiff, D-CA on the proposed merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

I’d like to thank Senator Adam Schiff and his team for inviting me to be a part of this spotlight hearing on what is happening to our media in this country. And here is the breaking news... The news is broken. And we may not be able to put the pieces back together again if the Paramount-WBD merger goes through and places my former home CNN under the control of the Ellison family.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has cracked the code in how to hurt the press in America. You may recall how Trump and his team seized my press pass during his first term. What is happening now goes way beyond that. As a former White House correspondent and anchor for CNN, and a former correspondent for CBS News, I can only report to you want I see with own eyes -- an assault on our freedom of speech and the free press in America by the most powerful man in the world – who is taking us all down the road of Putin or China-style “state-dominated” or “state-controlled media” in this country - owned by oligarchs - in service to Trump and MAGA. All in the name of special treatment for the wealthiest Americans at the expense of everyone else. The news does not belong to the oligarchs. It belongs to us.

Take a look at this Truth Social post from Trump just last weekend. Under a banner that reads, “PRESIDENT TRUMP IS RESHAPING THE MEDIA,” he boasts about defunding PBS and NPR as well as forcing anchors and hosts out of this nation’s biggest TV networks. Trump brags he’s gotten rid of the likes of Stephen Colbert, Lester Holt, Joy Reid, Chuck Todd, John Dickerson, and Terry Moran. It’s funny that Trump is taking responsibility for these moves. Here, I was told these were just (quote) “programming changes” made by the networks. Perhaps there is more to that story. And I should note… There’s even a mention of this reporter before you. While it is amusing to live rent-free in the head of the president, I must tell you what’s more disturbing is what is laid out in the rest of this Trump post. Because it matters to all of us.

In the next section, under the subheading “reforms,” there are references to some of the latest ominous media moves made by one of the richest families in the world, the Ellisons, who are very close to Trump. One of the reforms listed reads, “Saved TikTok,” a nod to the Ellisons taking control of that popular social media platform. But go further. Under that logo there are references to the new ownership of CNN and a “News Bias Ombudsman” for CBS. The Ellisons, who have recently purchased Paramount – the parent company of CBS – are rapidly expanding their media empire by making what appears to be a successful bid to acquire WARNER BROTHERS DISCOVERY, which owns CNN. That would bring CNN, together with CBS and Tik-Tok under the control or influence of one family that is closely aligned with the White House. Just go right down the line there. There you have it… Tic-Tac-Dough. Or perhaps I should say Tik-Tok-Dough.

The Trump Administration, should it approve the Paramount-WBD merger, would be setting the table for a MAGA-friendly family to own an unprecedented amount of the news and information we consume in this country. That is not media consolidation. That is media domination. What’s stopping that kind of media giant from gobbling up NBC and ABC next? This very real possibility, if realized, poses a danger to our democracy and the American Dream.

Just look what has taken place at CBS since the Ellisons installed Bari Weiss as the head of the once-fabled “Tiffany Network.” On Friday, the network announced crushing layoffs for its news division and the shuttering of CBS Radio. The anchor she hired for the CBS Evening News, Tony Doukopil closed one recent edition of that broadcast by saying, “Marco Rubio, we salute you.” On another edition, he whitewashed the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th and claimed there were two sides to the story that day. That is in addition to the disclosure that “60 Minutes” had temporarily shelved a segment on the infamous CECOT prison in El Salvador that is used by the Trump administration to lock up migrant detainees. Ladies and gentlemen, when “60 Minutes” is in trouble, we are all in trouble.

It is not a stretch to say we would likely see the same kinds of MAGA-friendly editorial decisions should the Ellisons take control of CNN. And that’s exactly what the Trump administration wants. As one of my former colleagues at CNN told me earlier this week, they’re not just worried about hitting the iceberg. They now see the iceberg and they are bracing for impact.

Just last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth slammed a report from some of my former colleagues at CNN shedding light on the Iran War, by saying this and I quote: “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.” Add to that what the FCC Chairman Brendan Carr tweeted over the weekend, threatening broadcasters they could lose their licenses over how they report on the war in Iran. And Trump said just this week: “The Ellison family, two great people, great people. It’s a great family.” Both Trump and Hegseth are saying the quiet part out loud.

All of this is on top of the multi-million dollar settlements paid out by CBS and ABC to Trump in just the last year. That $15 million payment by ABC to Trump also gets a mention in that Trump Truth Social post. And what did that accomplish? As we all remember, Trump’s FCC attempted to silence Jimmy Kimmel anyway. In the case of CBS, executives handed over their extortion money as the network was being pursued by Paramount – a sale that was pending before the Trump Administration.

The public can sniff out what is going on here. These payments are part of a shakedown… paid to a wannabe dictator who wants the government to determine… who delivers the news…. Add to that the recent arrests of Don Lemon and other journalists… the banning of the Associated Press from the Oval Office… devastating layoffs at The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos... the Nexstar/TEGNA merger… the right-wing propaganda peddled on X, owned by Elon Musk, and don’t forget the OG Trump State TV outlet, Fox News and their imitators, Newsmax and OAN.

If all that sounds like hyperbole, consider this. The respected expert on authoritarianism, Ruth Ben-Ghiat recently told me Trump is consolidating power in the media at a rate that is already far ahead of where Putin was during his early years in power. In Russia they aren’t getting the real deal on what is happening in Ukraine. Imagine handing that kind of power to Trump when it comes to matters of war and peace in America.

As is noted in his deranged yet revealing “Truth Social” post, Trump is…yes… “WINNING” his war on the media. That is because, in part, the least courageous and most powerful members of the press and the business community are allowing it to happen. Trump will keep going after the media because he wants to turn truth into lies. You can’t speak truth to power if those in power can crush the truth. Go around the world and look at the countries that don’t have a free press – they are not places where you want to live.

No, we can’t go back in time and stiffen the spines of media executives. But we can stop the Paramount/WBD merger. Yes, Trump put me on his media hit list. I am proud to report to the president that I am still here, loving the freedom of independent media. I am here today, because I can now speak freely. As I said during my last broadcast at CNN, “this is no time to bow down to a tyrant… Don’t give into the lies. Don’t give into the fear. Hold on to the truth and hope. “