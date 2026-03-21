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Jennie Redling's avatar
Jennie Redling
13h

Jim, nobody on that committee spoke as articulately or as clearly phrased (which is your special talent) other than Adam whose voice cannot match your rich tone. But what you composed to say was beyond powerful. You are a spokesman extraordinaire for justice. Thank you with all my heart for generously working so untiringly to be such a compelling and inspiring voice for truth.

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Susan Mengarelli's avatar
Susan Mengarelli
13h

Jim…your comments at the hearing yesterday were absolutely Truth to Power…thank you!!!

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