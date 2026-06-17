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The One and Only Rosie O'Donnell on Her Show Coming to NYC and Becoming a Grandmother plus NFL Content Creator Tom Grossi

Plus Jim calls out Trump for caving to Iran in a dangerous deal.
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Jim Acosta and ROSIE ODONNELL
Jun 17, 2026
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