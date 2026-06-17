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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
The One and Only Rosie O'Donnell on Her Show Coming to NYC and Becoming a Grandmother plus NFL Content Creator Tom Grossi
Plus Jim calls out Trump for caving to Iran in a dangerous deal.
Jun 17, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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