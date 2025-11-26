Subscribers, countrymen! Lend me your ears… of corn! And pass the gravy!

Let’s count down the “Top 10 Turkeys of 2025.” Before you start scrolling, please understand that narrowing down this list to only ten incompetent, corrupt, or just terribly evil people who work under Donald Trump was a herculean task. Even Duke was saying, “hurry up, it’s just a silly bit.” But I worked hard roasting these turkeys!

That’s because there are likely dozens of Trump officials who could have made the cut (with mom’s electric knife). So feel free to add your picks in the comments. I confess I cut corners a bit in combining some of the worst offenders into categories. Don’t want leave anybody out, amirite? As you will see, there are some “Honorable Mentions” or is that “Dishonorable Mentions?” They are recipients of my “Humble Pie” designation at the end.

My pal Molly Jong-Fast helped me through the list groaned as I carved up these turkeys. NO PARDONS! If you haven’t seen us count down these turkeys, you are missing out.

Here’s the List! Enjoy!

10. The Henchmen - Evil deportation mastermind Stephen Miller, Project 2025 asshole Russ Vought, free speech violator and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, plus Cava Border Czar Tom Homan. Miller, Vought, Carr and Homan all enjoyed strutting their stuff during softball segments on Fox News. But look at the scoreboard. Miller’s mass deportations have resulted in Trump’s poll numbers cratering on the issue of immigration. Vought’s attempted destruction of the federal workforce played right into Democratic hands in the November elections. Carr tried and failed to take out Jimmy Kimmel. And Homan whined about “illegals” while, oops, allegedly accepting a CAVA bag of cash. It’s a good thing when authoritarians are incompetent.

9. The Wussies - Mike Johnson and the Republicans in Congress. Representative Johnson, R-LA made a strong case for being the weakest House Speaker in U.S. history. A co-conspirator in the Epsteingate cover-up, he refused to swear in a duly elected member of Congress, Rep. Adelina Grijalva, D-AZ for weeks. All to protect Trump who, according to the New York Times,” has joked, “I am the speaker and the president.” Republicans in Congress refused to check Trump’s authoritarian insanity but they did vote to save their own asses by approving the release of the Epstein Files. No profile in courage for them. But an ominous moment for Trump.

8. The Sellouts - Marco Rubio & Trump Envoy Steve Witkoff - For selling the Russian plan for carving up Ukraine to Trump. This was a late entry to the list! According to Bloomberg, Witkoff spoke with a senior Russian official last month to formulate a strategy for pitching the Kremlin’s plan for “peace” in Ukraine. Trump all but admitted that the call happened and brushed it off. He’s too busy building a ballroom. But Rubio should have the clout to force Witkoff’s firing. Sadly, the Secretary avoids any conflicts with Trump to preserve his viability as a MAGA heir apparent in 2028. Still won’t work though. That turkey won’t trot.

7. Kristi Noem - The Department of Homeland Sadism dog killer slayed civil liberties in 2025. She was the concentration camp cosplayer who played dress-up as “Ice Raid Barbie.” Multiple news outlets have reported that it was Noem who made the decision to violate a judge’s order to keep Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. and deport them to a gulag in El Salvador. A shameful low for a department that conducted a war on Latino people in America. Noem was just following orders, she will probably say one day. Which would make you a very big turkey.

6. Pete Hegseth - For Fox-ifying the Pentagon. He gave a dumb speech going off on fat generals, only to be overshadowed by Trump and his “enemy within” speech. He renamed the Department of Defense the Department of War, which is just as bad as renaming the Gulf of Mexico. Nobody is going to call it the D.O.W. He murdered fishermen in the Caribbean. He texted about war plans. Trump should have picked Brett Baier for SecDef.

5. Jesse Watters - Why are you so obsessed with me?

4. Pam Bondi - She said the Epstein client list was on her desk and then tried to hide it all from the public. Let’s be real, there really wasn’t anything on her desk this year. But she lied about the one thing that the entire Trump base cares about - the files! More importantly, she engaged in an historic cover-up of what was likely the nation’s worst-ever child sex trafficking ring. Her top deputy, Todd Blanche conducted a fawning interview with Epstein’s co-conspirator, Ghislane Maxwell, who proclaimed Trump’s innocence, just before she was moved to a minimum security prison. A despicable moment in a year full of them. I was going to include Kash Patel on this list but he might get fired.

3. JD Vance - The Vice President should be number 2 on this list. A VEEP episode IRL, Vance made the job of VP more irrelevant than ever in 2025. He was perpetually online, even tweeting a pic of himself as a Vance meme for Halloween. Get off the sofa and go touch grass! He also grossly defended the young Republicans glibly chatting about gas chambers by saying critics were just “pearl clutching.” Vance also threw his wife under the bus over religion. Enjoy sleeping on the couch. Oh, wait! This “shill-billy” will always be Trump without the knack for showmanship.

2. RFK JR - Tarnishing the Kennedy family name while single-handedly decimating public health in this country almost earned Junior top turkey status. Who will ever forget RFK Jr. linking Tylenol to autism without evidence? In large part due to Kennedy’s quackery, millions of Americans no longer trust vaccines. What happens if there is another pandemic? Do we drink bleach and stick a light bulb up our ass? Or do we just put some butter on it? Never trust a man who works out in jeans and swims in city creeks. In an administration of dirty old men, Kennedy may be the dirtiest. Yuck!

1. Trump - Of course it’s Turkey Trump. Let me count the ways! Actually, let’s not. But here are some. It must be said without hesitation that Trump’s worst offense is that he mainstreamed fascism in America. Just the other day, he said it was ok if Zohran Mamdani said it. So now we can all say it. Too lazy to actually run the country, Trump bulldozed the East Wing and covered the rest of the White House with enough tacky gold decor to make Tammy Faye Bakker blush. It’s not your house! But he is America’s disgraced televangelist-in-chief. A rapidly aging cult figure presiding over a crumbling empire of hate. History will likely note that his downfall began in 2025 as his name was found repeatedly in the Epstein emails released by the House Oversight Committee. Kudos to Rep. Robert Garcia, D-CA and his team for the scoop of the year. And that was before the vote to release the Epstein Files. More to come? Also, Trump spent much of the last year poking fun at Joe Biden for being old. Then Drowsy Donald dozed off in front of the cameras in the Oval Office. Just don’t photograph the make-up on the hands! His tariffs were a turkey. And now, so is the rest of the economy. Congrats, Trump. You are the top turkey of 2025! Gobble, gobble.

Dishonorable Mentions! They get a slice of humble pie - Karoline Leavitt (you almost made it!), Lindsay Halligan (same), Big Balls, Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent. I was going to add Elon Musk but he did blow the whistle on Trump’s place in the Epstein Files. So he gets a pass this year.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. Happy Thanksgiving!