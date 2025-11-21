The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Burns's avatar
Jane Burns
2h

Jim you are truly an American Patriot!!! Please keep up your important work. There are so many of us who depend on your voice!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J Rose's avatar
J Rose
2h

Nicely written Jim. Thank you for keeping a lot of us sane during these difficult days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Acosta
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture