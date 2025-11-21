“The U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses as hate symbols.” Washington Post headline, Thursday November 20

This headline actually ran Thursday in the Washington Post regarding a pending change in U.S. Coast Guard policy that downgraded the significance of swastikas and other symbols of hate to “potentially divisive.” Less than 24 hours after the Post’s scoop, the Coast Guard announced Friday it was scrapping its move to normalize nazism. That is despite the fact that a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, which has oversight of the Coast Guard, had lied that such a change had taken place and derided the Post’s story as “fake crap.” Coast Guard Swastika Policy

The Washington Post headline on Coast Guard policy on swastikas

If only this were an isolated incident for the Trump administration. Far from it.

Last month, Politico reported that an administration nominee for Office of Special Counsel, Paul Ingrassia texted on a group thread of Republicans that he has a “Nazi streak.” Ingrassia eventually withdrew his nomination to lead that watchdog agency. But he has not removed himself from consideration from other government roles. Last week, Politico’s Daniel Lippman reported Ingrassia “told colleagues that he is leaving to become deputy general counsel at the General Services Administration.” Trump admin nominee reportedly says he has "nazi streak"

The White House declared that Ingrassia would be “a very helpful addition to GSA and will successfully execute President Trump’s America First policies,” Lippman reported. Igrassia to GSA

It gets worse. In October, Politico reported on a Telegram chat used by members of young Republican groups featuring some of the most racially offensive language imaginable.

“I love Hitler,” one chat message said. There was also talk of “gas chambers” and uses of the N-word more than a dozen times. GOP Telegram Chat

PBS headline on aspiring Trump administration official Paul Ingrassia

The moral rot plaguing the party of Lincoln has become so toxic that even far-right commentator Laura Loomer acknowledged this week that Republicans have a “Nazi problem.” Loomer, an Islamophobe who has espoused extremist views too numerous to aggregate here, warned this “problem” will result in a wipeout for the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I’m going to say it. The GOP has a Nazi problem. And the more we pretend like we don’t, the worse it’s going to get. We do. Don’t tell me we don’t,” she posted on X earlier this week.

“If the GOP doesn’t address this, then they deserve to lose the midterms. And yes, it will cost us the midterms,” Loomer continued.

Headline in “The Hill” on Laura Loomer’s “Nazi problem” concerns

Part of Loomer’s beef with the GOP stemmed from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with neo-nazi Nick Fuentes. The segment sparked a firestorm inside the Heritage Foundation after that group’s president, Kevin Roberts came to Carlson’s defense. Trump, who has dined with Fuentes at Mar a Lago, backed Carlson too, insisting that the conservative host has the right to interview anybody.

“You can’t tell him who to interview. I mean, If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out. You know, people have to decide,” Trump told reporters as he left Florida for Washington last weekend.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Fuentes responded on X.

Yes, the First Amendment gives Carlson the right to interview Nazis. But the president of the United States also has the right to condemn such hate speech. And yet, Trump has repeatedly given a pass to white nationalist and other extremist groups. Following the violent unrest touched off by neo-nazis and other white supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017, Trump infamously said there were “very fine people on both sides.” This reporter asked the question that resulted in Trump’s “very fine people” remark. It was an appalling moment. Ever since he made those offensive comments, however, Trump apologists have attempted to whitewash the president’s statement, dubbing it the “Charlottesville hoax.” But of course, there was his shameful plea to the far-right Proud Boys during one of the 2020 debates to “stand back and stand by.” Don’t forget his pardons of January 6th insurrectionists and rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol let loose a small army of extremist criminals who, if they stay out of prison, can be called upon again to overturn the next national elections. The list goes on and on.

It is difficult to label Trump’s history of white nationalist rhetoric a “hoax” when he forcefully keeps the pattern going. During his most recent presidential campaign, Trump accused immigrants of “poisoning the blood” of America.

“They let — I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country. When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump said at a rally in December 2023, echoing language once used by Adolph Hitler. Trump "poisoning the blood" comment

National Public Radio headline on White House officials with ties to antisemitic extremists

After Trump was reelected, dangerous hardliners followed him into office. Last May, National Public Radio published a piece with the headline: “Multiple Trump White House officials have ties to antisemitic extremists.” The article mentioned Ingrassia’s troubling history of comments supporting people like Fuentes. But the piece also noted Justice Department official Ed Martin’s past association with Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a January 6th pardon recipient. Martin, who was Trump’s initial pick to become the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., praised Hale-Cusanelli as an “extraordinary man” and “extraordinary leader” in 2024. NRP reported that Martin has since condemned Hale-Cusanelli, who has been described by federal prosecutors as a “Nazi sympathizer,” who went to work with a Hitler mustache. Martin now serves as the nation’s pardon attorney at the DOJ. NPR report on Trump official ties to antisemitic extremists

Republicans can no longer say they did not see any of this coming. Which is why Trump’s recent threat to execute Democratic lawmakers, who have served in the U.S. armed forces and have called on members of the military to disobey unlawful orders from the president, was chilling. Trump has already deployed American troops to U.S. cities under false pretenses. He has a history of suggesting that soldiers shoot American protesters in the legs, as he did during the George Floyd protests in 2020. It is not a stretch to imagine Trump attempting to misuse the military to interfere in the upcoming midterms. Shooting protesters and executing opposition leaders? These are things fascist regimes do. Trump wanted to shoot protesters

Our parents and great grandparents who fought in WWII are undoubtedly rolling in their graves. They didn’t storm the beaches of Normandy to have MAGA storm-troopers running Washington. Enough is enough. It should not fall to Democrats, anti-Trump Republicans, and members of the press to object to the Trump administration’s embrace of the worst kinds of extremism. That won’t get the job done. There is a cancer on the American political system. And it is the Trump administration’s Nazi problem. If the Republican Party won’t remove this cancer, then the voters must. And I believe they will.