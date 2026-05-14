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Steph's avatar
Steph
8h

i remember thinking in 2016, after he refused to release his tax returns, how anyone could vote for him… everyone knew or should have known about his bankruptcies and tax evasion. yet, they voted him in again. here we are- but worse. it is so outrageously infuriating that this DOJ could even do a deal like this!?!?

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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
8h

Trump is nothing but a corrupt asshole.

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