It sounds like the plot from a George Clooney-Brad Pitt summer blockbuster. A group of wise guys get together and come up with a scheme to steal $10 billion from the Internal Revenue Service. Call it “Ocean’s 47.” Except this taxpayer-supported “bank heist” is unfolding right before our eyes, according to former Justice Department pardon attorney Liz Oyer.

“This is like a bank heist if, you know, the teller, the bank teller’s in on it, the security guard at the door is also in on it. Everybody is conspiring to steal the money from the bank,” Oyer told me on my podcast Wednesday.

Of course, the star of “Ocean’s 47” is none other than Donald Trump (who’s no Clooney, granted). The New York Times is reporting that Trump and two of his sons could be paid at least $10 billion in a massive settlement with the IRS or have his audits dropped by the tax agency altogether. That’s because the Department of Justice is considering settling a lawsuit filed by Trump against the IRS over a leak of his tax information to news outlets, including the Times back in 2020. Trump is still steamed over the release of that information as it demonstrated how he had been paying little to no taxes for years. Trump to Fleece IRS Next?

“His Justice Department is willingly making themselves complicit in what is really just a straight flat out theft of taxpayer money, of your money, my money, our money. He is just dipping into taxpayer money and taking it for himself,” Oyer told me.

Trump has been dogged by tax questions since 2016 campaign. Photo by Jim Acosta

During the 2016 campaign, I was out on the trail with Trump when he repeatedly insisted he could not release his tax information to the public, something presidential candidates had done since Richard Nixon, because he was being audited by the IRS. At that time, Trump claimed he had nothing to hide.

“And when the audit is complete, I will release my returns. I don’t know when that is going to be. But when the audit is complete, I will release my returns. I have no problem with it. It doesn’t matter,” Trump said a decade ago.

Little did the public know at the time that Trump had just made up that excuse on the fly, according to Times journalist Maggie Haberman, who wrote about it in her book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.”

“Well, you know my taxes are under audit. I always get audited,” Trump said at the time, as Haberman reported in her book.

“So what I mean is… well I could just say, ‘I’ll release them when I’m no longer under audit. ‘Cause I’ll never not be under audit,’” he added, according to Haberman. Trump audit excuse

Even if Trump and the DOJ settle without any kind of award going to the first family, he could still take the taxpayers for a ride. Were the IRS to suddenly drop its years of Trump audits, the president could avoid paying some $100 million in taxes owed to Uncle Sam. Back in 2024, during Trump’s third campaign for the White House, the Times and Pro Publica reported that the disgraced ex-president “used a dubious accounting maneuver to claim improper tax breaks from his troubled Chicago tower, according to an Internal Revenue Service inquiry uncovered by The New York Times and ProPublica. Losing a yearslong audit battle over the claim could mean a tax bill of more than $100 million.” Trump Could Owe $100 Million in Taxes

Headline from NYT/Pro Publica investigation into Trump taxes in 2024

The public is understandably weary from headlines about Trump family corruption. But the prospect of the Trump family essentially backing a truck to the back door of the IRS and shoveling taxpayer cash into the presidential limo should alarm every American. And this could happen quickly. As the Times reports, the DOJ may expedite a settlement between Trump and the IRS in the coming days to head off the Obama-appointed judge who is handling the case. That judge, Kathleen Williams, has questioned whether the Trump case is legitimate in the first place.

Trump has spent a decade attempting to outrun questions about whether he is little more than a tax cheat. That’s what makes the pending DOJ settlement with Trump so dangerous. Not only would such a decision obliterate any expectation that future presidents would have to report their tax information to the American people, or even pay taxes to the government at all. It would open the floodgates for future presidents to simply sue the federal government, and turn the Treasury Department into their personal ATM machine. Trump’s brazen corruption could yet again provide a mind-blowing example in which the U.S. has turned the presidency into a monarchy, allowing the nation’s chief executive to pull off the ultimate “bank heist” of them all - stealing from the IRS, with the Justice Department driving the getaway car.

Of course in this heist, Oyer said, the bank robbers have willing co-conspirators at Trump’s Justice Department.

“There’s nobody who’s actually putting up any resistance, which is just what is so problematic about the entire Justice Department under Donald Trump,” Oyer said.