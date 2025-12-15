The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
10h

Unacceptable, disgraceful, disgusting. The people of this country deserve better. He is the very poorest excuse for a human being.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
10h

I have never so viscerally hated anyone as I have and do loathe and detest the thing in the Oval Office of the White Whore House.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture