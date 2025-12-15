Back in August, Donald Trump phoned in to “Fox and Friends” and had one of his more unintentionally revealing moments. He wondered aloud whether he will stroll past the pearly gates and be welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven for his eternal rest. It was, even for Trump, strange.

“I want to try and get to heaven, if possible,” he told Fox. “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole.” Trump wonders about heaven

No kidding. Far be it from me to render a final verdict on such a lofty subject. But Trump’s despicable social media post about the murders of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, allegedly at the hand of their mentally challenged son, should offer some clarity to the president and his preoccupation with the afterlife.

It’s not looking good, Donald. And it hasn’t for years.

That’s because, in part, Trump has been responsible, maybe more than anybody on Earth, for the toxic poison oozing through humanity these days. Only a man who is thoroughly evil would compose and then post a rant that celebrates the deaths of other human beings. Yes, there were some fools on social media who did just that after the killing of Charlie Kirk earlier this year. That was shameful, of course. But those lost souls are not the president of the United States. And that’s the problem, isn’t it?

For years, the president and his acolytes have delighted in diagnosing others with something he has referred to as “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” What Trump has never understood, though people like Reiner did, was that the term “TDS” has always been the ultimate self-own.

What we all plainly see, perhaps more so today, is that Trump is patient-zero in a societal and cultural plague of hatefulness that he has unleashed on much of our interconnected world. Anybody past the age of 15 with a phone today has probably seen or will see Trump’s disgraceful post about Reiner. His vile words instantly became something we all had to process and, either, disregard as “Trump being Trump,” unimaginable as that choice may be, or absorb as yet another attack on our common sense of decency. Unfortunately, for Trump, he is mistaken if thinks he has gotten the last laugh by delivering some sort of final kidney shot to Reiner.

Trump’s Disgraceful Post on Reiner’s Death

As a filmmaker, Reiner was without many equals during a legendary run through the 1980’s and 90’s that included such classics as “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “A Few Good Men,” “Stand by Me,” and “This is Spinal Tap.” Who could forget such iconic scenes as Cary Elwes’s Wesley telling the princess played by Robin Wright, “as you wish,” as he tumbled down a hill for his “true love?” Inconceivable! Or a woman in a diner, famously played by Billy Crystal’s mother, telling a waitress, “I’ll have what she’s having,” after Meg Ryan’s Sally fakes an orgasm to Billy’s Harry? Reiner brought joy to the masses. He made us laugh at ourselves. Perhaps more than anything, his films made us believe in love. These are things Trump could never understand. Trump can’t handle the truth… that Reiner had him beat long ago.

Yes, life doesn’t always come with a Hollywood ending. But I believe in the worlds Reiner created where good triumphs over evil and true love wins. There is a kind spirit carefully woven into Reiner’s films - of real human goodness - that is in such short supply today. Reiner’s world of benevolence, it seems to me, is at war with Trump’s world of hate. We must all decide which will it be.

Which will it be?

I’ve been an up-close witness to the profoundly disturbing cult-like influence Trump wields over his base of supporters. I’ve personally seen how his followers have absorbed this once in a century, plutonium-level hatred weaponized by Trump and directed at his perceived political enemies. His rally super-fans often approached me and my colleagues in the press to scream all sorts of obscenities and insults at us. The death threats that flooded my social media, email, and even snail mail were once too numerous to count, more than enough to warrant the occasional calls to law enforcement. Trump has seen his style of 21st century authoritarianism replicated by other world leaders in nations large and small. It is America’s worst export. But it is one, hopefully, with a shelf-life. Check the Truth Social comments posted in response to Trump’s heinous remarks on Reiner’s death. Even some of his own super-fans are aghast at how low he can go. Let’s pray they spend more than a few moments contemplating this and remember the old adage about Trump: there is no bottom. He will get worse.

On more than one occasion, I’ve thought of Trump’s command over his base as something akin to a spell. It’s always been my hope that, one day, Trump’s spell will be broken and his most ardent supporters will come back to the real world. Sounds like a Rob Reiner movie, I know. That same Hollywood ending would likely involve Trump discovering the afterlife he so richly deserves.

As Rob might say to all of us from heaven, “as you wish.”