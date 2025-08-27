He warned us. Too many of us did not listen.

Back in December, 2023, during an interview with perhaps his chief propagandist, Fox’s Sean Hannity, Donald Trump told Americans in advance exactly how he viewed a second term in the White House.

“You are promising America tonight, you would never abuse this power as retribution against anybody?” Hannity asked.

“Except for Day 1,” Trump replied to the hapless host.

“This guy, he says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’” Trump continued, refusing to rule out authoritarian tactics to Hannity. “I said, ‘No, no, no — other than Day 1.’ We’re closing the border. And we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

As I like to say about Trump, for as dishonest as he is, he can be remarkably candid. Now, technically, Trump lied. Yes, he has been behaving like a wannabe dictator ever since Day 1. But, to Hannity, nearly a full year before the 2024 election, the then-disgraced ex-president was offering a sneak preview of coming attractions.

National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. / photo by Jim Acosta

Flash forward to this week and Trump is only beginning to flex his strongman muscles, as atrophied by age as they might be. Just this month, he has sent armed National Guard troops from Republican states into predominantly Democratic Washington, D.C. and spoken of similar deployments to other “blue” cities. His FBI has raided the home of one of his prominent critics, his former national security adviser, John Bolton. Trump then warned Chris Christie is next, after the former New Jersey governor’s appearance on one of the Sunday talk shows. In an assault on our elections, Trump has directed his party to end mail-in balloting and redraw state congressional maps to thwart Democratic hopes of regaining power in next year’s midterm elections. And he continues to stock his administration with election deniers and people who just so happened to show up at the Capitol on January 6th. The latest outrageous hire came in the form of the appointment of Heather Honey to a post at the Department of Homeland Security to oversee voting infrastructure. A honey of a pick to be sure, she was part of Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Honey to Oversee Elections

Then there are the ongoing ridiculous acts of authoritarian idolatry. Witness the fascistic banners paying tribute to the Dear Leader draped on the walls of government office buildings in downtown D.C. Not to mention the three-hour cabinet meeting at the White House this week, during which his secretaries prostrated themselves by heaping praise on Trump in ways that would be comical if they were not so terrifying. These are people who appear doggishly eager to do whatever Trump commands.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer praises Trump / WH Pool

“Mr. President, I invite you see your big, beautiful face on a banner, in front of the Department of Labor because you really are the transformational president of the American worker,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Trump.

Get a room. Just not the cabinet room, please.

Then, of course, there are Trump’s dictator fantasies. Somebody call Hannity. Because they are back with a vengeance. All this week, Trump has repeatedly sent signals of his autocratic intentions. At his marathon cabinet meeting, while paraphrasing Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker, who has rejected the notion of sending troops to Chicago, Trump let it be known he rather enjoys being compared to tyrants.

“'Trump is a dictator' -- most people say, if he stops crime, he can be whatever he wants," he rambled on, in response to Pritzker. “I’m not a dictator, by the way.”

"I have the right to do anything I want to do. I'm the president of the United States. If our country is in danger, and it is in danger in these cities, I can do it," he told his cabinet.

Trump: I can do whatever I want

Notice how Trump is playing his “many people are saying” games in these comments, hiding behind the idea that he is just giving the public what it wants.

“They say, ‘We don't need him, freedom freedom. He's a dictator. He's a dictator,’” Trump said of his critics. “A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we like a dictator’. I don’t like a dictator. I’m not a dictator.”

That clear things up? Trump is not a dictator. No, not currently. His aspirations, however, are clear. Is there any doubt that Trump is now waging the campaign of revenge and retribution he promised during the run-up to the 2024 election? Just ask Bolton. In the days before voters cast their ballots, then-Vice President Kamala Harris pointed to Trump’s Hitler-like rhetoric he employed during his rallies, where he routinely referred to certain Americans as “the enemy from within.” Her comments are worth a second viewing.

“And let’s be clear about who he considers to be the “enemy from within.” Anyone who refuses to bend a knee or dares to criticize him would qualify in his mind as the enemy within, like judges, like journalists, like non-partisan election officials,” Harris said in late October, 2024. Harris Warns Trump Wants to Be a Dictator

Judges? Check. Journalists? Eh-hem… check. Non-partisan election officials? See above. If the former V.P.’s words of caution sound familiar, it is because this is exactly what Trump has done during his return to power. And he is only seven months into this experiment of electing an anti-democratic menace to lead the most powerful democracy the world has ever known. It is far from alarmist to presume that all of this will end badly.

Top American institutions have responded to this continuing threat with a shamelessness that would make Benedict Arnold blush. The steady stream of CEO’s lining up in the Oval Office to bestow golden trinkets to Donald Trump has been an embarrassment to the nation. No more gold offerings. Have you seen the Oval Office lately? He has enough. But their pathetic displays can hardly hold a candle to the absolute cowardice of Republican leaders who have allowed Trump to run wild, shattering the concepts of conservative governance they pretended for decades to hold dear. The House Oversight Committee, led by Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, was all but forced to begin investigating Trump’s role in the Epstein files in response to a mushrooming uproar from the MAGA base.

Which leads us to the biggest irony of them all. Trump wants to walk and talk like a dictator. So dictate. Order the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files. A lot of people are saying he should do it. After all, he has “the right to do anything” he wants to do. Last time I checked he is the president of the United States.