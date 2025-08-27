The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Cyclone's avatar
R Cyclone
10h

Please keep covering the whistle blower complaint about Musk and his DOGE Boys (Big Balls) who uploaded everyone’s social security data to the cloud without proper security protocols. My question for your legal experts: is is possible for a class action lawsuit since this may be a huge security risk for millions? It seems like it takes legal action and monetary damages to get their attention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
LindyLoo's avatar
LindyLoo
10h

It probably won't happen but I pray for the day when all of these criminals of the regime are in prison.....or hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture