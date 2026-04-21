Don’t get mad. But I told you so. I tried to warn everybody. Last year, I wrote that the White House Correspondents Association should cancel its annual dinner or, at the very least, scrap the event in its current form. Cancel the WHCD At the time, Trump was only a few months into his second term. The White House had just banned the Associated Press from covering the president in the Oval Office and on Air Force One as retaliation for the news outlet’s refusal to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.” The Voice of America, you may remember, was also under attack. It would be wrong, I argued, to hold a dinner event that featured journalists breaking bread with administration officials who were taking a meat cleaver to the free press in the U.S. As it turned out, thankfully, there were not many from the Trump team present at the 2025 dinner. Whew!

This year, of course, is shaping up to be an authoritarian nightmare for anybody who cares about the First Amendment. Barring any last minute crises of his own making, Trump is scheduled to attend the WHCD. And let’s be real. He does not want to toast the free press. He wants to roast it, with charcoal and lighter fluid. Guess who’s the kindling? A little reporting here but my understanding from speaking with well-placed press sources is that the leadership of the White House Correspondents Association invited Trump as a courtesy, not expecting that he would accept. Let this be a lesson. Never invite an arsonist to a matchstick factory. And make no mistake, Trump is going to burn it all down, with a long, rambling lie-filled speech.

Trump at the 2011 WHCD, pool camera

Yes, he still carries the mental anguish from the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner, where then-President Obama brutally mocked Trump, and the notion that the real estate developer turned reality-TV star could possibly serve as Commander-in-Chief. Trump sat there, sulking, as the C-SPAN cameras captured every moment of his agony. It was comeuppance for Trump’s birther lie. And Obama wanted to rub Trump’s nose in it.

“Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald,” Obama quipped, mocking Trump’s penchant for conspiracy theories. “And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter –- like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

But that’s not what this is about. This will be a kind of warped therapy for Trump who will almost certainly take some jabs at his first predecessor. Make sure you have “Barack Hussein Obama” on your Trump speech bingo card. The president, however, has other, larger scores to settle. Which is why we will definitely see Trump sadistically spike the football and celebrate his menacing victory over the American news media. As I have written before, Trump has cracked the code in how to hurt the press - in ways that likely exceeded even his wildest, late night, Truth Social fever dreams. Not only has he extracted multi-million dollar legal settlements, i.e. intimidation payments, from two of the nation’s major TV networks, ABC and CBS. His administration has essentially installed the MAGA-friendly Ellison family in charge of CBS and, perhaps very soon, CNN as well. The Ellisons have, in turn, placed the right-wing pundit, Bari Weiss at the helm of CBS News and, of all places, “60 Minutes.” Trump’s FCC chair, Brendan Carr, is the press henchman doing much of Trump’s media dirty work, infamously gunning but failing to remove Jimmy Kimmel from his late-night talk show slot at ABC. Trump and Carr have since claimed that they have forced the major networks to oust the president’s least favorite anchors and television hosts from their jobs in TV, including yours truly. That’s on top of a whole host of other assaults on the news media, from the arrests of journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s adoption of undemocratic restrictions at the Pentagon, which prompted dozens of reporters to hand in their press badges.

Courtesy: Status Newsletter

To make matters worse, David Ellison, who runs CBS’s parent company, Paramount, has joined forces with Trump to make a mockery of the correspondents dinner. This Thursday, as Oliver Darcy’s brilliant Status newsletter has reported, Ellison is scheduled to host a pre-WHCD event “in celebration of the First Amendment” and “honoring the Trump White House” - an Orwellian feat. I can just hear the toast now: “All hail Donald Trump… and what used to be the free press in America.” As for Saturday’s dinner, some of the major architects of a nascent American state media have also been invited. This week, Status reported that Hegseth and Stephen Miller will be guests of CBS at the WHCD, while Carr will be sitting at a separate table with Paramount executives. Hegseth, Miller, and Carr

Which leads me to what will likely be the substance of Trump’s screed for the evening. Will he savage the press as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people?” Of course. None of it will be funny. But it will be worse than that. Given Trump’s cognitive decline and tendency to rehash the “greatest hits” from his rallies, he will probably treat both the journalists in attendance and the audience watching at home to another edition of “the weave.” Have those autocratic bingo cards handy. Will there be 2020 election denialism? Naturally. What about windmills causing cancer and Hannibal Lecter? A good bet. Will he threaten to wipe out another civilization? Given Trump’s habit of going off-script and off the deep end, even the teleprompter operator will be kept guessing.

The real show, however, will be the cutaways. The cameras will be rolling, not just on Trump, but on the crowd inside the Washington Hilton ballroom as well. How will the nation’s top journalists, news anchors, and media executives react in real time to this journey into the president’s deeply troubled psyche? Perhaps the photographers can cut to a few shots of the protest pins and cocktail napkins that, reportedly, some in the audience will have with them. If that is all that members of the Washington press corps can muster, in terms of a reaction, then shame on all of us. Either way, what will unfold will be memorialized as an indictment of corporate media’s capitulation to a dictator wannabe. One day, future generations of high school students will be able watch the video of the dinner in history class. If we are still teaching that, of course.

Or here’s another idea. Don’t give Trump what he wants. If journalists are determined to attend, go with a plan. The only real way to respond to a tyrant is to stand up to him or, in this instance, walk the hell out. Here is my plea to my colleagues in the press: if and when Trump starts trashing the media, get up and head for the after-parties and grab a drink. You can raise a glass to the First Amendment later that night. While we still have one.