Every day - yes, every single one - brings a new WTF moment during Trump 2.0. The latest example came midnight Sunday in the form of a Trump screed on Truth Social when he claimed that “THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6.” Big, if true. But, of course, it’s not. And Trump should know as he was president on January 6th, 2021. He had been for nearly four years.

If there is one thing Truth Social is good for these days, it is that it somewhat reliably tracks the 79-year old president’s cognitive decline in real time. Just a few weeks ago, Trump apparently accidentally posted on that same account what was supposed to be a DM to Attorney General Pam Bondi, directing her to indict his perceived political enemies.

“What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia???” Trump wrote, in reference to two of the Justice Department’s recent targets for criminal indictments.

Senior administration officials have since told the Wall Street Journal and NBC News that the post was intended to be a direct message to Bondi.

Trump was surprised to learn he had actually posted the message to his Truth Social account, the source said, adding that the president reacted by saying “Oh,” and then tried to shrug it off, NBC News reported. Trump Truth Social Bondi

This is not a “take the keys away from grandpa” (or cell phone) moment. It is time for a serious discussion about the 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provides a mechanism for removing a president from office when he/she dies, or becomes incapacitated. 25th Amendment

Of course, there is enough evidence of Trump’s erratic behavior and mental slippage to fit inside a Qatari 747. Where to begin? One of the more recent examples of his bizarre behavior came during his announcement that Americans should stop taking Tylenol due to unproven claims of the painkiller’s link to autism. Seriously. Go back and watch the video of Trump stumbling through a pronunciation of the analgesic, “acetaminophen.”

“Acet-uh… Well, let’s see how we say that?” Trump said, catching himself, as he bumbled his way through the slandering of a commonly used over-the-counter drug. Trump Tylenol Moment (approx. 3:40 into video)

Trump is being egged on to make such “Twilight Zone” pronouncements on autism by his supremely unqualified, conspiracy theorist Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Just last week, Secretary Kennedy grotesquely alleged another cockamamie contributor to autism: male circumcision. Serious medical professionals have blasted this notion, by the way. RFK circumcision claim blasted

“There are two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism,” Kennedy said during last week’s cabinet meeting. “It’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol.”

That Trump would allow such a kook to preside over the nation’s public health should be reason enough to invoke the 25th amendment. Senators who voted to confirm Kennedy for HHS Secretary should also be hauled out of office and have their cognitive abilities challenged as well. But I digress.

That is, for the most part, an aside from the overarching concern of the moment. What should most worry Americans during the ninth month of this WTF presidency is Trump’s apparent obsession with invoking the Insurrection Act, the early 19th century law that allows a president to deploy the U.S. military to suppress rebellions and civil unrest.

“It’s been invoked before,” Trump said last week. “We want safe cities.”

Lincoln used the Insurrection Act during the Civil War. President Grant invoked it to battle the KKK. In 1992, George H.W. Bush employed the Insurrection Act during his presidency to halt the L.A. riots, the last time the law was used. Trump wants to utilize it to control democratic cities. Clearly, what he is advocating is unconstitutional. But it is also a kind of madness. No rational president would ever consider such an idea for law enforcement purposes, especially when violent crime is near historic lows in the U.S. As a Pew Research Center study explained just last year “violent and property crime rates have plunged” since the 1990’s. The figures were tabulated by the FBI during both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Asked about Trump’s plans for the Insurrection Act on Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance indicated to NBC News that the law’s use is under consideration.

“The president is looking at all his options,” Vance told NBC’s “Meet the Press” program.

Any consideration of Trump’s alarming mental state was absent from the news coverage surrounding his incendiary speech to the nation’s generals at Quantico late last month, when the president declared that the U.S. military should be sent to American cities for training purposes.

“And I told Pete, we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military,” Trump said, describing a conversation he claims he had with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump then lauded a recent executive order he signed to authorize a “quick reaction force” to “quell civil disturbances,” or in other words, to suppress legitimate demonstrations by American citizens.

“This is going to be a big thing for the people in this room because it’s the enemy from within and we have to handle it before it gets out of control. It won’t get out of control, once you’re involved, at all,” he added.

Trump obviously harbors an obsession with the idea of putting down an “insurrection” rising up in America. The last time anything approaching a rebellion occurred in this country, however, was on January 6th during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, carried out by Trump supporters and led by right-wing thugs, who were - altogether now - pardoned by the 47th president upon his return to the Oval Office. The blame for January 6th, the history of which Trump attempts to rewrite almost daily, will always land squarely on his shoulders. Had he owned up to his defeat in the 2020 election, as he should have, that shameful assault on American democracy simply never would have occurred. Last June, he posted on Truth Social that he won the 2020 race in a “LANDSLIDE!” That is not normal. And he continues to repeat “the big lie” to this day, with almost zero coverage from the nation’s corporate media. That is because these maniacal diatribes are no longer treated as news. This is how gaslighting is normalized.

One of Trump’s associates told me the president had seemed to snap following his 2020 election defeat. No big scoop, I suppose, as this was a sentiment shared by others in Trump’s orbit at the time. Oddly enough, it was one of Trump’s chief propagandists, Fox’s Sean Hannity who floated the idea of using the 25th amendment to force the president from office following the attack on the Capitol.

“Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit …” Hannity texted then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on January 7th, 2021.

Perhaps Hannity was just ahead of the curve.

During the 2024 campaign cycle, I often described that race as “the ostrich election,” as voters appeared to be sticking their heads in the sand, unwilling to confront the dangerous prospect of Trump returning to the White House. Now, some of our heads appear to be stuck somewhere else, refusing to deal with the gathering threat posed by a president who increasingly seems “unhinged” and “unwell,” as Pennsylvania congresswoman Madeleine Dean recently described it to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Unfortunately for the country, the constitutionally-mandated participants who would decide whether Trump should be removed from office, using the 25th Amendment, are Vice President Vance and members of the cabinet, including the likes of RFK Jr.

Talk about ostriches. The thought of Trump’s latest “dear leader” cabinet coming to our rescue is an insane notion, to be sure.