The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Farney's avatar
Gail Farney
13h

Is there an adjective that means more frightening than frightening? We need one!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
13h

Vance is going to be worse

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture