The White House Correspondents’ Association held a do-over WHC Dinner on Friday at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC (the artist formerly known as the Trump International Hotel Washington DC) after the first one was scuttled by a shooting incident — and this one was no less a disaster.

We’ll have more on the dinner later, but it was so bad that Jim Acosta was moved to pen a blistering commentary torching the spectacle.

On Saturday, Acosta followed that up with scathing direct-to-camera rant slamming the speech as an “absolute monstrosity” from a “wannabe dictator,” and calling out the press for a wholly inadequate reaction: