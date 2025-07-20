Imagine television legends Johnny Carson or David Letterman getting canned for telling jokes about a president. In the late 20th and early 21st century in the United States, a late-night comedian could poke fun at the commander-in-chief without fear of being fired. Not so in the thin-skinned age of the president I’ve called, “The Manchildian Candidate.” There is no amount of make-up that can mask his easily bruised feelings.

One of Trump’s external bruises

Back in the late 1990’s, Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky provided nearly daily fodder for the late-night talk shows. It was once estimated that Letterman’s arch-rival at NBC, Jay Leno told approximately 4,000 jokes at Clinton’s expense. 4000! Robert Lichter, a professor at George Mason University’s Center for Media and Public, told National Public Radio in 2014 that his students reviewed thousands of hours of talk show footage to arrive at the stunning tally of Leno’s barbs aimed at the two-term Democrat.

“Leno's favorite target by far was Bill Clinton who accounted for over one out of every 10 jokes about all topics over the last 20-some years,” Lichter said.

Leno's Jokes About Clinton

In its announcement explaining the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS claimed that “content” had nothing to do with its decision. Cue the laugh track. Nobody is buying that. Of course, they fired Colbert to placate Trump. The critically acclaimed Colbert program was a ratings winner in its time slot. But just three days before the broadcaster’s stunning move, he had slammed a settlement paid by CBS’s parent company Paramount to Trump as a “big, fat bribe.” Paramount, in the middle of a media merger requiring the administration’s blessing, forked over $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump who complained about the editing of a piece on another CBS flagship program, “60 Minutes.”

As I’ve noted in some of my previous pieces, America’s corporate media companies have repeatedly bowed down to Trump in a fashion that is shameful, even for gutless network TV executives. Mark 2025 down. In television, this is the year of the kneepad. And what makes this kowtowing all the more deplorable is that the titans of the nation’s entertainment industry should at least have a baseline of institutional knowledge to understand that this country has a rich tradition of skewering presidents from both parties.

On NBC’s Saturday Night Live in the 1970’s, Chevy Chase portrayed President Gerald Ford, who occasionally stumbled off of Air Force One, as a bumbling klutz. Later in the early 1990’s, Dana Carvey needled President George H-W Bush’s verbal crutches. Bush’s “not gonna do it” was lampooned by Carvey as “nah-gah-do.” It was hysterical. Another SNL star Darrell Hammond later perfectly captured Clinton’s patented lip-biting, thumbs-upping animatronics. Don’t forget Will Ferrell’s send-up of George W. Bush’s “strategery.” Bush later revealed he thought he originated the term. The Bushes are now fondly remembered for enjoying the impersonations as much as the audiences at home.

Contrast the magnanimous Bushes with Trump who could never handle being impersonated by Alec Baldwin during his first administration. Trump once laughably lashed out at the actor with a tweet that initially misspelled the word “dying.”

“Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him,” Trump posted.

Actor portraying Acosta on SNL, Courtesy NBC 2019

As Trump, Baldwin quipped in 2019 that he would like to build a wall around yours truly, also portrayed on the program. (see above) In 2017, SNL had me locked up in a cage, wearing a diaper. I’ll never forget entering the White House security booth a few days later, when a secret service officer asked me, “was that you in the diaper?”

Hey, if you can’t laugh at yourself, who can you laugh at? Well, not Trump.

On my old weekend program, I observed that Trump, then out of power but stewing over his 2020 election loss, was “wasting away in Mar-a-Lago-ville, looking for that next election to assault.” It was a joke. On another show, I referred to the then-disgraced ex-president as the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago. Again, I was just having a little fun.

“Too hot!” Trump’s aide Jason Miller complained to me via text. Not as hot as inciting an insurrection, but I digress.

What’s more preposterous is that Trump and his aides have repeatedly tried to explain away some of his own crude and ridiculous remarks as just jokes. His boasting that he could “grab (women) by the pussy” was just “locker room talk,” Trump claimed in 2016. Back in 2020, the White House insisted Trump was only kidding when he said his administration should “slow the testing” for the coronavirus, to somehow contain the spread of Covid.

"It was a comment that he made in jest,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at the time.

WH says Trump just joking about covid

Nobody thought he was joking. McEnany was lying, as Trump’s press secretaries often do.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump invited the Russians to hack into Hillary Clinton’s email server, in response to a question I had asked about Kremlin meddling in the election. Trump later said he was only joking then too.

“I will tell you this: Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

Turns out Trump only complains when the joke is on him. He has now celebrated Colbert’s firing and is speculating other late-night stars could be next. Trump might be right. What’s one more scalp, the country’s TV executives must be thinking.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” Trump wrote. “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined.”

Don’t be surprised if CBS fired Colbert to clear the way for the likes of Gutfeld, whose schtick recently included encouraging conservatives to greet each other by saying, “what up my Nazi?”

Gutfeld's Nazi "jokes"

Of course, Gutfeld can make such comments without any fear of being fired by Fox. That’s because, despite the president’s current beef with Rupert Murdoch over the Wall Street Journal’s Epstein reporting, the Australian-born media magnate’s right-wing outlet has all but become Trump state television. And CBS, apparently in a mood to curry favor with the same president who has derided the press as “the enemy of the people,” seems prepared to sink lower in its standards than it already has.

American TV networks are now doing Trump’s bidding by firing his most prominent critics. In doing so, they have positioned the United States as a country with something less than First Amendment freedoms. Not just for journalists, but for comedians too. The Colbert firing does real damage to an entertainment industry that relies on artistic independence. Moving forward, as long as Trump is sitting in his gawdy, gilded Oval Office, television executives will be reluctant to showcase comedians who relish the delivery of well-crafted barbs aimed at the president.

As others have noted, perhaps this time-honored tradition of skewering the powerful with a pointed one-liner should relocate to independent media. “The Stephen Colbert Show” could easily move to Substack or YouTube.

If you build it, the audience will come.

It would be a shame to let Trump have the last laugh. He lacks a sense of humor… and honor. Yes, Colbert liked to tease Trump. But all comedians should be unafraid in taking on the commander-in-chief. It’s the American way. In this country, presidents are occasionally supposed to be a punchline. The problem these days isn’t the guy telling the jokes. It’s the guy who just can’t take them.

As the late comedian Henny Youngman might joke, “take my president – please!”