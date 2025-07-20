The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly's pet's avatar
Molly's pet
3d

Jim Acosta! Real journalist, and one of the best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Shirlene Perrin's avatar
Shirlene Perrin
3d

Absolutely, what is wrong with these cowards? Or is it just greed. I don't understand people who have no values.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
144 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture