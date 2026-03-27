Thank you Dianne Mize, Kelli Pryor, Sara Garcia, Marissa Levine, Souell Resonance w/Regina, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tim Miller and Joy-Ann Reid! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Tim Miller and Joy Reid
Plus Jim meets Jane Fonda and Joan Baez to speak about the importance of protecting the First Amendment.
Jim Acosta, Joy-Ann Reid, and Tim Miller
Mar 27, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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