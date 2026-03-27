The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Tim Miller and Joy Reid

Plus Jim meets Jane Fonda and Joan Baez to speak about the importance of protecting the First Amendment.
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Joy-Ann Reid's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jim Acosta, Joy-Ann Reid, and Tim Miller
Mar 27, 2026

Thank you Dianne Mize, Kelli Pryor, Sara Garcia, Marissa Levine, Souell Resonance w/Regina, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tim Miller and Joy-Ann Reid! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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