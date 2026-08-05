The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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TMZ's Harvey Levin on Defending Fauci and Pod Save America's Dan Pfeiffer on Michigan Senate Race

Plus Jim questions Trump's recent comments about how "clean" he is.
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Jim Acosta and Dan Pfeiffer

Thank you God, Crooked Media, Dianne Mize, Amy McGrath, Theresa Lease, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dan Pfeiffer! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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