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TMZ's Harvey Levin on Defending Fauci and Pod Save America's Dan Pfeiffer on Michigan Senate Race
Plus Jim questions Trump's recent comments about how "clean" he is.
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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