The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Top Vaccine Scientist Dr. Peter Hotez and Veteran Correspondent Scott MacFarlane

Doctor Hotez and Jim discussed RFK Jr's disinformation on vaccines and Covid while Scott MacFarlane shared his reporting on Blanche. Plus Jim slams Cornyn and Tillis for folding on Blanche.
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Jim Acosta and Scott MacFarlane

Thank you Christina Beck, Carol Johnston, A Girl With MS and a Dream, Deeanna Burleson, The Alfalfa Mail, and many others for tuning into my live video with Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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