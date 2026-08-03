Thank you Christina Beck, Carol Johnston, A Girl With MS and a Dream, Deeanna Burleson, The Alfalfa Mail, and many others for tuning into my live video with Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Top Vaccine Scientist Dr. Peter Hotez and Veteran Correspondent Scott MacFarlane
Doctor Hotez and Jim discussed RFK Jr's disinformation on vaccines and Covid while Scott MacFarlane shared his reporting on Blanche. Plus Jim slams Cornyn and Tillis for folding on Blanche.
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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