Trump Accuses Democrats of "SEDITION" with Former Bush Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and Epstein Files Investigative Reporter Julie K. Brown.

Plus Jim hammers the Coast Guard for classifying swastikas as "potentially divisive."
Nov 20, 2025

Thank you

Philippe du Col
,
Amy McGrath
,
Lisa N. Peterson
,
Quentin Robinson
,
Marnie Screams Into the Void
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

