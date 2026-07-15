Trump AG Pick Blanche Blurts 'I'm His Lawyer' At Confirmation Hearing In Bombshell Slip
We Know, Todd. We Know.
There was a moment at the confirmation hearing for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that was so telling, even we thought it was a little bit on the nose.
In an all-timer of a Freudian slip, Blanche blurted out “I’m his lawyer” while GOP Sen. John Kennedy was trying to be clever by laying out a shopworn argument.
Blanche corrected himself quickly — or rather, he amended the truth he’d just told — but wow, what a gaffe:
SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Seems to me that no fair-minded person could conclude that you’re not qualified. You spent a long time with the department. You spent a long in private practice. So the opposition of my Democratic friends must be based on something else. Are you and President Trump friends?
ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: I’m his lawyer-- was his lawyer.
And now I’m the deputy attorney general.
So I met him as his criminal defense attorney. I’m not sure there’s very many people who have ever had a criminal defense attorney who calls that person their friend. I now have a...
SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Well, let me put it this way, are you enemies?
ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: No, we’re not enemies at all.
SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Have you ever seen a president of the United States appoint in the enemy to be attorney general?
ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: I have not
SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Um, usually they appoint their qualified friends, don’t they?
ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: Yes.
Be sure to tune in as we continue covering the hearing live.
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He is Trump’s lawyer which explains why he should never be confirmed. Ambitious, corrupt, slimy! Nothing in our history puts a mirror to our decline like today’s hearings for Blanche and Clayton.
He remains Trump's lawyer and the "slip" was one of the few truths he told. Whitehouse held his feel to the fire by coming to the hearing prepared. Blanche is such a proficient liar (and he is smart), that he can come up with them at the spur of the moment. They have to present the "evidence" rather than ask him if he'll "commit" to something. There is no way for him to be held accountable!