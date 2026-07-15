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Ty Cobb's avatar
Ty Cobb
4h

He is Trump’s lawyer which explains why he should never be confirmed. Ambitious, corrupt, slimy! Nothing in our history puts a mirror to our decline like today’s hearings for Blanche and Clayton.

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hcmBoston
4h

He remains Trump's lawyer and the "slip" was one of the few truths he told. Whitehouse held his feel to the fire by coming to the hearing prepared. Blanche is such a proficient liar (and he is smart), that he can come up with them at the spur of the moment. They have to present the "evidence" rather than ask him if he'll "commit" to something. There is no way for him to be held accountable!

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