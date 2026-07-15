There was a moment at the confirmation hearing for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that was so telling, even we thought it was a little bit on the nose.

In an all-timer of a Freudian slip, Blanche blurted out “I’m his lawyer” while GOP Sen. John Kennedy was trying to be clever by laying out a shopworn argument.

Blanche corrected himself quickly — or rather, he amended the truth he’d just told — but wow, what a gaffe:

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Seems to me that no fair-minded person could conclude that you’re not qualified. You spent a long time with the department. You spent a long in private practice. So the opposition of my Democratic friends must be based on something else. Are you and President Trump friends? ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: I’m his lawyer-- was his lawyer. And now I’m the deputy attorney general. So I met him as his criminal defense attorney. I’m not sure there’s very many people who have ever had a criminal defense attorney who calls that person their friend. I now have a... SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Well, let me put it this way, are you enemies? ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: No, we’re not enemies at all. SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Have you ever seen a president of the United States appoint in the enemy to be attorney general? ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: I have not SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Um, usually they appoint their qualified friends, don’t they? ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: Yes.

Be sure to tune in as we continue covering the hearing live.