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Trump Assistant to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff, Director of the Presidential Personnel Office, First of His Name, Mother of Dragons Dan Stormborn Scavino posted a hilarious video of Donald Trump’s hideous Oval Office decor with a pretty jaw-dropping soundtrack.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would look like if King Midas had explosive diarrhea (too soon?), Trump has answered your prayers with his ever-deepening fetish for gold leaf.

Maggie Haberman had it right when she roasted Trump for covering everything in a “gold-like substance” because he’s tacky enough not to need it to be the real thing.

That “aesthetic,” if you want to call it that, was on full display