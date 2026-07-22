Trump Aide Glazes Ugly-Ass Trump Oval Office Decor In Hype Video
Not The Flex You Think It Is Bro
Trump Assistant to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff, Director of the Presidential Personnel Office, First of His Name, Mother of Dragons Dan Stormborn Scavino posted a hilarious video of Donald Trump’s hideous Oval Office decor with a pretty jaw-dropping soundtrack.
If you’ve ever wondered what it would look like if King Midas had explosive diarrhea (too soon?), Trump has answered your prayers with his ever-deepening fetish for gold leaf.
Maggie Haberman had it right when she roasted Trump for covering everything in a “gold-like substance” because he’s tacky enough not to need it to be the real thing.
That “aesthetic,” if you want to call it that, was on full display