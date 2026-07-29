Donald Trump and his Justice Department are trying to get him out of paying writer E. Jean Carroll — the woman whom Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled was raped by Trump "as many people commonly understand the word” — the $83.3 million judgment from his second defamation trial.

Carroll has already collected $5.8 million awarded to her from the 2023 trial, but the much larger award from the 2024 trial is making its way to the Trump-heavy Supreme Court, if Trump has his way.

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The court already passed on hearing Trump’s appeal on the earlier case, but their latest filing relies on an absurd argument —