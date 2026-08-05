Donald Trump had another bad cognitive day on Tuesday as he swung out west for a stop in Los Angeles in advance of another stop in Las Vegas on Wednesday, dropping a blizzard of lies and incoherence in public appearances that barely added up to 19 minutes.

Trump was already way ahead of his quota this week after a nearly-hourlong Monday photo op chock full of tantrums, lies, and cognitive misses.

He traveled to Trump National Golf Course in LA suburb Rancho Palos Verdes for a lavish closed-door Republican event, after which he spoke to Fox News and to reporters on his way out of town.