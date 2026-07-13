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Gail Talbot's avatar
Gail Talbot
3h

Trump is a liar - so anything he says I disregard. It help water down the chaos.

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Laurie C Wright's avatar
Laurie C Wright
3h

I know it’s not the point of this post but it is egregious to read/ hear ( and I don’t listen to or read much of his lies) Trump’s extremely poor speaking style 😡 but what can you expect from a guy who never reads!! The Nonpresident !

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