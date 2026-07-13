Trump Blurts Hot Steaming Whopper About Lindsey Graham And January 6 — Here Are The Receipts
Lyin' Donnie Lies About A Man Who Can't Speak Up For Himself
As we noted earlier, Trump has been making the rounds since Lindsey Graham died suddenly over the weekend, and he hit Fox News on Monday morning for a hit that was jam-packed with Trump f*ckery like this racist attack on President Obama.
There was also a simply incredible rant in which he claimed that Graham called him “45 minutes” after his floor speech denouncing Trump on January 6 and took it all back:
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One bad moment, and that was, you know, the January 6 thing when he stood up, “All right, now I’ve had it. That’s it. I can’t do it anymore.”
Then he called me like about forty minutes later and he said, “Did I really say that? I can’t believe it.”
And he took it back, which, so I give him a ninety-nine instead of a hundred. Most people, a lot of people were at a hundred, but he did have that one little moment.
And it was sort of funny when he goes, did you see it by the way? “I’ve had it. Now I’ve had it.”
It was just, you know, too — it was too much for him.
He was just, you know, too. I was too much more of him.
He said, “This is it. I’ve had it.”
I had nothing to do with that, by the way, just so you understand.
And people got terribly destroyed because of that, where they did absolutely nothing wrong.
I was very proud to give everybody a pardon.
But Lindsey would go up and he goes, “Now I’ve had it. That’s it.”
That was his only bad moment.
He said, I wish I never said it. But about forty-five minutes later, he called and he said, I made a big mistake, what do I do?
So I give him a ninety-nine point nine instead of a hundred. You know, it’s one of those things.
Yeah, about that…
As we noted Sunday, Graham’s floor speech was among a small handful of highlights from before he resettled himself in the deepest orifices of MAGA sycophancy.
But he didn’t complete that pivot in 45 minutes. Graham was still denouncing Trump a day later, at a press conference where he said “Trump’s actions were the problem.”
Before Trump’s pardons, Graham was still insisting he supported jailing the rioters, but had pivoted to blaming President Biden.
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Trump is a liar - so anything he says I disregard. It help water down the chaos.
I know it’s not the point of this post but it is egregious to read/ hear ( and I don’t listen to or read much of his lies) Trump’s extremely poor speaking style 😡 but what can you expect from a guy who never reads!! The Nonpresident !