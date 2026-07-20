The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Trump Booed at World Cup! Safe to Eat a Salad Again? Harry Sisson and Elizabeth Cohen Join Jim to Discuss.

Plus Jim relays a haunting comment he heard from a major diplomat in Washington last week.
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Jim Acosta and Harry Sisson
Jul 20, 2026

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