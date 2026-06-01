The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Trump Caves on Weaponization Fund? My Discussion with Norm Eisen, Scott MacFarlane and Doctor Rob Davidson of Paging America.

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
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Jim Acosta, The Contrarian, Scott MacFarlane, and 2 others
Jun 01, 2026

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