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Trump Creates Slush Fund for Jan. 6 Criminals. My Discussion with Adam Kinzinger and Colorado Sec. of State. Plus Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels
Plus Jim features a live reading of the Epstein Files in New York.
May 18, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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