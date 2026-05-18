The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Trump Creates Slush Fund for Jan. 6 Criminals. My Discussion with Adam Kinzinger and Colorado Sec. of State. Plus Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels

Plus Jim features a live reading of the Epstein Files in New York.
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Adam Kinzinger's avatar
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Jim Acosta, Adam Kinzinger, and Jess Michaels
May 18, 2026

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