Trump "dictator" talk with John Avlon and Dave Aronberg on the bombshell new witness to testify before Congress on Epstein Files.

Jim correctly points out nobody in America wants a dictator after Trump says people would like to have one.
Jim Acosta
John Avlon
Dave Aronberg
Aug 25, 2025
