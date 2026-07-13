Trump has been making the rounds since Lindsey Graham died suddenly over the weekend, and he hit Fox News on Monday morning.

Aaron Rupar flagged a moment during the interview in which Trump brought back the old “Secret Muslim” attack without completing the thought, feigning discretion.

But if you let it run a little longer, Trump repeatedly claims President Obama “went over to their side” — even though it was Obama who secured a much better deal than the one Trump is trying and failing to get — and weirdly tries to force one of his gaffes into actual reality.

While he was at the NATO Summit, Trump referred to the JCPOA as the “JCPOC,” and on Fox, he claimed that somebody was telling him “maybe it’s a C, it ends with a C.”

Lawrence Jones: And it looks like they’re back at their business trying to take over the Strait. What’s your response?

TRUMP: Well, we’re taking over the Strait. They have nothing. They’ve got nothing.

So something that nobody knows, yesterday they had an eleven-hour meeting. Everything’s eleven hours with these guys.

You know, you can’t settle a one sentence in one hour and one minute. It should be one minute.

And everything was agreed to yesterday, and they leave the room and they call back and they say, We had to make a couple of changes.

I said, Changes? They gotta make changes? We’re not gonna make changes. Always changes. They just, you know, they’re professional negotiators, that’s all they are. I don’t even call them good at it. They haven’t gotten anything. They ain’t got nothing from me.

But if you look for forty-seven years, they’ve been tapping people along — presidents, every president got tapped along, didn’t do anything — and they became more and more powerful.

This should have been done forty-seven years ago. Shouldn’t have been allowed to start. But Clinton let him go and Bush let him go, everybody let him go, and

Obama was the worst of all because Obama actually went to their side.

Obama, because, you know, he’s a — (CHUCKLES) well, let’s not say, let’s not say, let’s leave that for another time.

He was terrible and he allowed them — he allowed Iran to — but he gave them one point seven billion in cash, in green cash, put in stashes in an airplane and brought to Tehran. One point seven billion dollars. You know what that is?

Did you ever see a million dollars in cash? It took up an entire seven, Boeing 757, and they flew it to Tehran and they gave it to people that were waiting at the plane.

Can you imagine these people, they never saw money, and now all of a sudden they’ve got one point seven billion in cash? And he gave them hundreds of billions of dollars in cash and everything else, and he went to their side.

And because of that, they built — they became much more powerful because of Obama and Biden, who was the vice president. But he probably had nothing to say ‘cause he was not such a stupid person.

But then Biden, you know, when Biden came in — and then I held him down, I stopped him. And you know, like the JCPOA, I stopped it. And stopped it really, really powerfully.

I ended that agreement. That agreement was the worst. Somebody said C — maybe it’s a C, it ends with a C.

That agreement is the worst agreement that has been signed by this country.

Well, that’s the top five bad agreements. And that basically gave them everything, and they built and built and built and they were minutes away from a nuclear weapon.

Had I not terminated the agreement — the Iran nuclear deal, as it’s called…