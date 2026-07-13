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Steve Johnson's avatar
Steve Johnson
6m

I just can’t listen to this idiot. How all those people just sit there and let him ramble on and on with his explosive diarrhea of the mouth is beyond me. Nonsensical lie after lie…he just keeps going. It’s so sad and so embarrassing.

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Cathi Connelly's avatar
Cathi Connelly
5m

get this IDIOT off the airwaves and into a facility for those suffering mental decline.. His gross children should be ashamed of themselves for not caring for him

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