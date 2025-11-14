Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Trump Freaks Out Over Epstein with Vicky Ward and Stephanie Miller plus Academy Award Nominated Actress Lily Gladstone on Her New Documentary
Plus Jim reads a new letter from Epstein survivors to Congress.
Nov 14, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
