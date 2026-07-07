Jim and I talked about Trump tainting any potential US victory by bullying FIFA into overturning Folarin Balogun’s Red Card.

But speaking of taints, the Belgian team mocked Trump after they defeated the US by a 4-1 margin, imitating his infamously masturbatory signature dance and tweeting out “Overturn this.”

We’ll see if it happens, but Trump “joked” that if the US were to lose, he would just claim it was “rigged” like the 2020 election — which Jim called out.

It was a tough loss for the US, and we’ll never really know what effect the massive Trump distraction had on the team.