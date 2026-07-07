Trump Gets Clowned By Belgian World Cup Team After Bullying Fails
They Threw The Trump Dance In His Face After He Leaned On FIFA
Jim and I talked about Trump tainting any potential US victory by bullying FIFA into overturning Folarin Balogun’s Red Card.
But speaking of taints, the Belgian team mocked Trump after they defeated the US by a 4-1 margin, imitating his infamously masturbatory signature dance and tweeting out “Overturn this.”
We’ll see if it happens, but Trump “joked” that if the US were to lose, he would just claim it was “rigged” like the 2020 election — which Jim called out.
It was a tough loss for the US, and we’ll never really know what effect the massive Trump distraction had on the team.
Trumps interference ruined the game and set the team up to loose. No one wants a questionable victory. Its just bad sportsmanship.