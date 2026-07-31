After starting off by capitulating to Donald Trump by settling his absurd lawsuit for $16 million, the network is fighting back against Trump and FCC chair Brendan Carr in a blistering new filing.

As part of his campaign to decimate media outlets he can’t control, Trump and Carr have targeted ABC with threats over Jimmy Kimmel and their chat show The View, and have initiated a review of their stations’ licenses.

In an FCC filing that runs nearly 120 pages, the network called out the tactic for what it is: