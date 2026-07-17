If the defining feature of Donald Trump’s speech Thursday night was the non-stop lying, a major subplot was his glitchy and low-energy delivery.

Trump just replaced his longtime teleprompter valet after allegations he profited off of insider information, which only Trump and his family are allowed to do, and Trump apparently wasn’t all that happy with the new guy.

During the speech, he kept wandering off script with ad-libs that were intended to add emphasis or simulate engagement with the material — which, to be fair, is a thing he always tries to do. He thinks he a master of improvisation.